Letter: Fading into equality

By AMANDA GOKEE -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

I can understand the concern, even fear of some “white folks” (I’m an old white guy) as they learn that their population majority is fading. I can understand their uncertainty as they face a future where their privileges due to race/ color fade into, heaven forbid, equality. What I don’t understand is their willingness to destroy their existing form of democratic government in order to maintain their political power.

