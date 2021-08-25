Organized teachers dreamed up charter schools - but their vision got hijacked
Charter schools - publicly funded, privately managed schools - can inspire more controversy in today's education "marketplace" than any other type of school choice. From fraud to mismanagement to profit, charters have stirred the pot. Still, serving more than 3 million children - over 7% of all students - they have redefined the landscape of public education in the United States and have become a seemingly permanent fixture.www.chron.com
Comments / 0