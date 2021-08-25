Listen to Audacy's most popular Exclusive Station from every state

If you've ever been to Yogurtland, then you know that you'll almost always find something you like. The chain was one of the first self-serve frozen yogurt brands to hit the market, and 15 years later, it remains the largest and fastest-growing one out there today, per the chain. So how does Yogurtland stay ahead of the game? If you ask the CEO, Phillip Chang, he'll tell you it comes down to great flavors and lots of them. "We offer about 24 flavors a year," Chang says. And over the past decade and a half, Yogurtland has developed more than 200 flavors. That means there's something for just about everyone at Yogurtland.