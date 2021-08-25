Letter: Cannot serve two masters

To President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Joshua Merchant, Britt Rios-Ellis, and the Board of Trustees:. I’m writing to express my disappointment and horror at the treatment of Oakland University faculty in regards to the recent contract negotiations. I am an OU alum and take a great deal of pride in being so; I remain connected to the campus community and have readily sung the praises of this institution to anyone who has expressed interest in enrolling. My own experiences as an OU student overwhelmingly form the basis for this. During my time at the university, I was consistently encouraged, inspired, and challenged in the best of ways. I felt an unparalleled sense of belonging and a reginited faith in myself. I discovered, after years of uncertainty, the foundation upon which I wanted to build the rest of my life. My enrollment at this school was the single best decision I have made to date, and everything that has happened since–my graduate degree, my career, my writing and publications and confidence in my work–is a direct result of my time there.