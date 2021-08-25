Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter: Cannot serve two masters

By AMANDA GOKEE -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Matthew 6:24 teaches us that “no man can serve two masters.” There will always come a time when priorities diverge and we must decide where our true loyalty lies. This point has come for Shannon McGinley, as she tries to serve two communities with conflicting goals. Ms. McGinley proudly serves on the board of trustees at The Derryfield School and as the executive director of Cornerstone Action.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Derryfield School#Cornerstone Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyLancaster Online

Focus on support for all students (letter)

When female students join a female athletic team, I believe they expect their teammates are female; the same for male students. In the July 16 editorial (“Well-being of all”), the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board states: “A public school system exists to serve all of its students, and it should ensure that, through its actions, it does not intentionally harm any of its students’ physical or emotional well-being.”
EducationConcord Monitor

Letter: Did they check their work?

Did the Republicans who passed the bill mandating all high school students pass the 2020, 128-question version of the U.S. citizenship test check their work? First of all, this test was withdrawn on February 22, 2021 by the U.S. government. So we are requiring a test that the government has recalled. Why?
HealthColorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: Two seconds of freedom

I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?. And yet many of the most spoiled people...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Tale of two school board meetings

There were two school board meetings in rural Oregon. Both meetings represented a majority of conservative constituents and delved into divisive topics. However, the attendance, atmosphere, procedures, and outcomes of these meetings were incomparable. At the Tillamook School District Board Meeting patrons and a few employees, over-filled the large meeting...
Irasburg, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Teacher accuses senator of doxing him for asking students to share their pronouns

An Irasburg Village School teacher faced backlash on social media and got doxxed by a politician for asking Grade 8 students in class last week to introduce themselves using their preferred pronouns. Superintendent Penny Chamberlin said, “It’s really unfortunate. To think that CRT is outrunning Covid concerns right now is very concerning for me.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Teacher accuses senator of doxing him for asking students to share their pronouns.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Letter: The only person we can control is ourselves

I confess that since the 2016 election, I have had difficulty maintaining my composure with people of a differing political persuasion. And being honest, I wasn’t that warm and fuzzy of a person prior to 2016. I hate the emotions that our political and social environment bring out in me....
EducationConcord Monitor

Letter: Parents should have a choice

COVID brought us lock downs, different modes of education, mask mandates, a vaccine launch and today we’re living with guidelines. We’ve also learned more about COVID. For this letter my focus is high school level children and younger. A question was recently posed, how Pembroke’s School Board and nurses could decide to not mandate masks for academic year 2021-2022. Stating that we’re not protecting our children. I’m here to challenge that.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Professor’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Law School To Move Forward

Back in 2019, Shaakirrah Sanders — a tenured professor at the University of Idaho College of Law — filed a lawsuit alleging racial and gender discrimination and retaliation against the law school and former dean Mark L. Adams. Now Judge B. Lynn Winmill has ruled on a summary judgment motion, allowing several claims to move forward.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Post

Letter to the editor: I’m writing to express my disappointment and horror at the treatment of Oakland University faculty

To President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Joshua Merchant, Britt Rios-Ellis, and the Board of Trustees:. I’m writing to express my disappointment and horror at the treatment of Oakland University faculty in regards to the recent contract negotiations. I am an OU alum and take a great deal of pride in being so; I remain connected to the campus community and have readily sung the praises of this institution to anyone who has expressed interest in enrolling. My own experiences as an OU student overwhelmingly form the basis for this. During my time at the university, I was consistently encouraged, inspired, and challenged in the best of ways. I felt an unparalleled sense of belonging and a reginited faith in myself. I discovered, after years of uncertainty, the foundation upon which I wanted to build the rest of my life. My enrollment at this school was the single best decision I have made to date, and everything that has happened since–my graduate degree, my career, my writing and publications and confidence in my work–is a direct result of my time there.
Educationsuindependent.com

School Teachers as Political Indoctrinators

Labor Day provides an opportunity to review how far to the extreme left the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers have raced. They’ve left behind not only most of their own members but the vast majority of Americans as well. The NEA’s positions were spelled out in...
Carlisle, PACumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Seal can be left alone

How delightful to read the article about the Carlisle Borough seal, which headlined The Sentinel’s Aug. 12 edition! I was impressed by all the thought that had gone into the selection of the various symbols in its timeless design years ago. But I was puzzled to read that the borough council believes that some of these symbols no longer represent the community. The Bible is cited as offensive by one critic who also seems concerned about the symbolic inclusion of a Native American.
EducationFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: Disciplining students is not punishment

VIRGINIA’S school-aged children are heading back to in-person school five days a week after spending the last academic year learning remotely at home. But with students dealing with the combination of stress over the pandemic and a year of not having to follow classroom rules, teachers will likely be faced with more disciplinary problems than they did before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Department of Education launches website section for LGBTQ+ Youth

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the Maine Department of Education launched a new website section devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her), in an OUT Maine news release. “The Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”
Madison, NJdrew.edu

Undergrads can pursue Master’s in Cybersecurity with NYU

August 2021 – Drew University has announced the addition of new majors in cybersecurity and statistics, as well as a dual-degree cybersecurity program with New York University, to its robust catalog of academic offerings. The new major in cybersecurity—a rapidly growing discipline within higher education, and a steady field of...
EducationNews On 6

Moore Public Schools Prepares For Another Year Of In Person Learning

Moore Public Schools was the only large district in the metro to continue five days a week learning in person throughout the pandemic last year. "Last year, there was a mental health component that we had to look at and consider for our students and staff," said Robert Romines, the superintendent of Moore Public Schools.
Educationnbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Sands Students Return To Fully In-Person Instruction Next Week

Fully in-person instruction will begin next week for the Desert Sands Unified School District, with students and faculty required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the district said in a letter posted on social media Tuesday. The school district will be welcoming back its nearly 27,000 students on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy