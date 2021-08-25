Prep swimming: Season returning with normal activities

MANKATO — Team bonding and pasta dinners are back in. Virtual meets and daily temperature checks are out.

As of now, the high-school girls swimming and diving season will be back to normal, with fans in the stands, competing teams at the same pool and a state meet to end things.

“All the girls are excited to be back in the pool again,” East/Loyola coach Greg Summers said. “It’s nice to see their grins again.”

Mankato West

The Scarlets have several swimmers back who helped win the section championship last season.

Anna Leafblad, Lydia Krautkremer, Sophia Leonard, Gabrielle Schmidt, Jenna Sikel, Clare Simmons and Annika Younge are the returning seniors. Seniors Grace Whitney and Livia Laue have returned after skipping last season because of the pandemic.

Leonard has state experience in the butterfly and backstroke, while Younge has competed at the state meet in the backstroke and freestyle, and Krautkremer in the sprint freestyles.

“We’re all super excited to be back and have normal meets and a normal season,” Leonard said. “We really hope we can win the section again; that was a great accomplishment last season. I think we have a chance again.”

Sophomore Olivia Leonard has state experience in the breaststroke and individual medley, and Lucy Vogt is coming off a strong season as a sprinter. Sophomore Catherine Bittner (butterfly) and freshman Ella Lee (breaststroke) are expected to be major contributors.

Coach Dave Burgess said he’s excited to have 10 divers in the program, led by eighth-grader Anna Kapsner and junior Zoey Hermel.

“I think we have a chance to be very good, if we stay healthy and do the things we need to do and work hard,” Burgess said.

Athletes will be required to wear masks on bus rides, and some schools may require other health protocols during meets. But the team-bonding events away from the pool are back.

Sophia Leonard said the team held a “Miss America” contest, dressing up in prom dresses. There will be team sleepovers, carpooling and team meals before meets.

It’s the normal things that have put a smile on Leonard’s face.

“I’m just happy that I can have a normal senior year,” she said. “It’s nice to be out here, getting closer to your teammates.”

West, which will still practice at Mankato East but will use the Minnesota State pool for meets this season, competes in the Hutchinson Invitational on Saturday.

Mankato East/Loyola

The graduation losses were severe for the Cougars, who bring back little experience. But Summers said it’s still been a lot of fun going to practice with the newer swimmers.

“We graduated four girls who hold school records in multiple events, who competed in the state meet in multiple events,” he said. “But the younger kids have a lot of energy and they aren’t thinking about who graduated.”

Parker Beavens is the top returning senior, competing in the individual medley and backstroke. Other seniors on the team are Sadie Burns, Emily Harvey and Samantha Molina.

“It’s definitely different not having those (graduated) seniors here,” Beavens said. “Now, it’s our turn to be the people that the younger swimmers look up to. It gets easier and easier the older you get to move into those leadership roles.”

Juniors Jayne Satre and Addison Witte will play key roles on the varsity. Satre is a distance freestyler, while Witte competes in the freestyle and backstroke.

Sophomore Avery Schuh has state-meet experience in the freestyle sprints.

It’s been a tough year for the East/Loyola program, which had an athlete and assistant coach die since last season. Summers said the team would do a lot of activities that focus on team building, sports psychology and mental health.

Beavens said the team has already gathered outside of practice, getting to know each other better and allowing the parents to also get acquainted.

“Everyone is getting super comfortable with each other and building relationships,” Beavens said. “Every year, new kids come into the program and make an impact. We’ve already had some girls that have showed potential, and I think they are going to do really good things for us.”

East/Loyola begins the season Thursday at home against New Prague.

