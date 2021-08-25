Kochava And Tinuiti Partner To Ensure Growth For Clients In A Privacy-First World
Tinuiti is now recognized as a Kochava Authorized Agency Partner, deepening their commitment to future-proofing brands in a changing landscape. Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, announced Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as a new Kochava Authorized Agency Partner to enable growth marketing for brands.aithority.com
Comments / 0