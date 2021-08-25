Cancel
Westbound Lanes Of I-94 Reopen Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Maple Grove

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopen Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove. A Harley-Davidson entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch.

The rider, a 67-year-old Becker man, was killed. His name has yet to be released.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash.

