Dodgers' AJ Pollock steals home run from Padres' Manny Machado

By Ryan Gaydos
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Machado thought he had it. San Diego Padres fans thought he had it. In reality, it was Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock who had it. Machado and the Padres were down one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and had a runner on first Tuesday when he came up to bat against Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. The star third baseman looked like he was bringing down rain with a moonshot to left field at Petco Park.

