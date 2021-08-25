Broward team outlook capsules by district/region

Chaminade Madonna players celebrate a long run and first down during the second half of their game against American Heritage, Friday, September 18, 2020. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

District 13-8A

Coral Springs

2020: 3-3

Coach: Ian Hadley

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Hadley came late to the Coral Springs position, taking over as head coach after former coach Leonard Weaver departed for the Park Vista program. When he arrived, Hadley didn’t know what to expect, and there were fewer than 30 players in the program. Now there are close to 50 players on Hadley’s squad. Hadley expects to get a solid rushing performance out of the duo of junior Khamari Chrichton and Trejon Monereau. Owens Noel-Jeune will be a jack-of-all-trades, splitting time between quarterback, wide receiver, safety and kicker. Hadley also has high expectations for his offensive line and a young defense.

Deerfield Beach

2020: 4-1

Coach: Jevon Glenn

Tenure: Seventh season, 54-15 overall

Outlook: The Bucks had another strong season last year but fell in the the Tri-County Class 8A title game to Miami Columbus. Now back in FHSAA state series play, Deerfield will once again be a state title contender. Standout running back Jaziun Patterson is dangerous on offense, and quarterback Michael Merdinger will look to build on his freshman season this year. Senior wide receiver Jojo Kennerly and junior Tastean Reddicks will be solid targets for Merdinger. On defense, Super 11 pick Jayvant Brown stars at linebacker. Defensive lineman Alton Tarber and linebacker Daterius Lee are also big-time playmakers on defense.

Monarch

2020: 5-1

Coach: Calvin Davis

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Former Monarch coach Dante Lombardi departed for a position in North Carolina, and the Knights brought back former coach Calvin Davis. Monarch was successful in Davis’ first tenure in Coconut Creek, going 26-8 in three seasons. The Knights are poised to have another solid season. On offense, quarterback Bryan Lodge had a breakout junior year, passing for 716 yards and four touchdowns and running for 404 yards and nine scores. On defense, Shanard Lo-Ray leads the way; the senior defensive lineman has offers from Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

Stoneman Douglas

2020: 2-0

Coach: Quentin Short

Tenure: Third season, 10-3 overall

Outlook: Nearly every team had a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, but Stoneman Douglas was hit worse than most, playing only two varsity games and one junior varsity game in 2020. Additionally, the Eagles lost 15 starters from last year’s squad. This year’s team lacks experience, but that doesn’t mean the team will struggle. Douglas has a new playmaker at running back, Saint John Paul II Academy transfer Matthew Wilson. Wilson was an All-County first-team selection last year after racking up 614 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Another Saint John Paul II Academy transfer, Luke Evans, is expected to play a big role at cornerback. Coach Quentin Short also expects big impacts from three-year starter Aris Skarecki and returners at defensive back Daniel Bobes, Calvin Fowler and Chris Cepeda.

District 14-8A

Coral Glades

2020: 3-3

Coach: Cameron Thomas

Tenure: Third season, 6-10 overall

Outlook: In their third season under coach Cameron Thomas, the Jaguars are looking to make noise and compete for a district title. Senior quarterback Dylan Knaebel is looking to take the next step after passing for 884 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Senior running back and linebacker Joseph Rispoli is poised to make an impact on both sides of the ball after notching 50 tackles and a pick last year. Thomas is also looking for senior cornerback Jaden Wilson and senior offensive/defensive lineman Jordan Lyons to play big roles.

Cypress Bay

2020: 1-2

Coach: Rocco Casullo

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: Rocco Casullo took over the Cypress Bay program shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, and he only had the opportunity to coach three games last season. He feels like the team has made big gains in strength now that they had an opportunity for full spring practice and workouts. The Lightning have a senior core that includes running backs Malcom Gordon and Joey Fleming, defensive lineman Richard Ingram, offensive lineman Dante Chin and safety Gabe Dixon.

Flanagan

2020: 4-3

Coach: Michael Eugene

Tenure: Fourth season, 10-16 overall

Outlook: Flanagan is coming off its first season with a better-than-.500 record since 2016. Coach Mike Eugene said he expects his team to make a playoff run this season. Defensive tackle Donnell Johnson, who holds offers from Army, Northern Illinois and UCF, is expected to stand out. Senior Donald Smathers looks to be a playmaker, splitting time between cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback. Flanagan also expects strong play from cornerback Marcus Ellis on the defensive side of the ball.

Taravella

2020: 1-5

Coach: Charles Hafley

Tenure: Sixth season, 17-29 overall

Outlook: Despite struggling in 2020, the Trojans feel optimistic entering this season. With a mix of seniors and younger players, Taravella is looking to improve on their record. Running back Michael Brown should be one of the top threats on offense, while Rashaun Arne and Holton Zelter anchor the offensive line. On defense, Victor King leads the defensive line, and Bryan Richards looks to be a standout linebacker. Miles Mathis is expected to play a large role in the defensive backfield.

West Broward

2020: 2-2

Coach: Brian McCartney

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: Western offensive line coach Brian McCartney took over the Bobcats program shortly before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, so he had only a limited amount of time to get to know his team. He said what he did learn was how tough his players are. McCartney cited senior Isaiah Richardson as a leader at both wide receiver and safety. McCartney also expects a lot from his sophomore class, including key contributions from linebacker Carlos Morales and quarterback Jonathan Morillo.

Western

2020: 2-2

Coach: Adam Ratkevich

Tenure: Eighth season, 46-25 overall

Outlook: The Wildcats have been among Broward County’s top public-school teams the last several years, and this season will likely prove no different. Junior quarterback Collin Hurst already has plenty of playing time under his belt and will have a full season to show his experience this year. He has a talented target in Julian Lewis, a three-star prospect and one of the top receivers in Broward County. Defensive tackle Kalun-J Matthew anchors the defensive line, and Buffalo commit Websley Etienne is a standout in the secondary.

District 13-7A

Blanche Ely

2020: 2-3

Coach: Michael Bailey

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Blanche Ely enters this season with a lot of young talent, but that’s exactly what first-year coach Michael Bailey is used to. Bailey was previously the junior varsity coach at Deerfield Beach, so he is accustomed to working with young players. Jesus Josey takes over as Ely’s starting quarterback, and he has talented targets in junior Marcel Williams, sophomore Dion Wiggins and freshman Richard Hollis.

Fort Lauderdale

2020: 3-2

Coach: Richard Dunbar

Tenure: 12th season, 39-65 overall

Outlook: Fort Lauderdale has an opportunity to seize a district title now that the Flying L’s no longer share a district with St. Thomas Aquinas — though Atlantic will still pose major competition. On offense, running back Germanuel Tanelus, who has an offer from Miami (Ohio), will provide a strong rushing threat. Defensive back Richard Francois Jr., who holds an offer from Syracuse, could be poised for a big senior season.

Piper

2020: 1-4

Coach: Cedric Alexander

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: Piper coach Cedric Alexander is optimistic about this year’s Bengals squad as he works to change the team’s culture and lead them to their first winning season since 2018. Alexander said he is excited about the program’s direction after spring practice. Senior wide receiver Anthony Scott and junior running back Daniel Johnson are players to watch on offense, while defensive back Joseph Brown is expected to have a big impact on the other side of the ball.

District 14-7A

Cooper City

2020: 1-4

Coach: Rod Williams

Tenure: First season

Outlook: The Cowboys have struggled to keep pace on the gridiron the last several years. Cooper City has a record of 28-50 since 2012, which was their last season at .500. Rod Williams takes over the program this year, looking to turn the team around.

Dillard

2020: 7-0

Coach: Tyler Tate

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: Dillard built on its success in the 2019 season, going undefeated in a shortened 2020 season. The Panthers won the Class 6A-1A Tri-County championship. Dillard features two of the top seniors in Broward County. On offense, wide receiver and Florida State commit DeVaughn Mortimer is one of the most explosive playmakers in the state. Mortimer is also dangerous on special teams, scoring five times on punts and kickoffs last season. Four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly was a first-team All-County pick last year after racking up 13 sacks. Kelly is an All-American. The Panthers have up-and-comers, as well, like defensive backs Antoine Jackson and Trevaughn Martinez and linebacker Alton Watts, who transferred from Coral Springs.

Nova

2020: 0-2

Coach: Kevin Huntley

Tenure: Seventh season, 21-33 overall

Outlook: Nova is looking to improve after going only 1-12 over the previous two seasons. The Titans are stuck in a difficult district that includes Dillard and St. Thomas Aquinas. However, there appeared to be some progress in the spring, and Nova picked up a spring-game victory over Coral Springs Charter.

South Plantation

2020: 2-4

Coach: Gary Moise

Tenure: First season

Outlook: It’s a rebuilding season for the Paladins. First-year coach Gary Moise has fewer players practicing with the team than he would like and is hoping more players try out after the start of the school year.

St. Thomas Aquinas

2020: 8-1

Coach: Roger Harriott

Tenure: Seventh season, 71-9 overall

Outlook: The Raiders are coming off their second straight Class 7A state title, and they should be favorites for a three-peat. The offense shouldn’t miss a beat this season. Senior running back Anthony Hankerson returns after a successful season that earned him Sun Sentinel Broward large-schools offensive player of the year honors. Quarterback Zion Turner returns for his third season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. Both will be protected by a solid offensive line highlighted by four-star prospect Julian Armella, who returned to St. Thomas after a year at Miami Columbus, and three-star prospect Tellek Lockette, who transferred from Miami Northwestern. St. Thomas’ defense is young but talented. Senior Jerrod Cameron, a Coastal Carolina commit, is a senior standout, but there are up-and-comers like Semaj Jackson, Earl Kulp, King Mack and Ryan Mack who could make big impacts. Linebacker David Vadala, who was a first-team All-County pick for two years at American Heritage, should continue excelling in the linebacker corps along with Derrieon Craig.

District 15-7A

Everglades

2020: 3-3

Coach: Rodney Rumph

Tenure: Fifth season, 10-26 overall

Outlook: Everglades had a solid accomplishment in the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a .500 record for the first time since 2013. The Gators will hope to see improvement from players like senior running back and safety Sammy Harry and senior defensive end Blake Allen.

McArthur

2020: 0-4

Coach: Kevin Burnett

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: Kevin Burnett took over the McArthur program last spring, and less than a week later, the coronavirus pandemic forced sports to shut down. After a spring without football, the Mustangs struggled to an 0-4 season. But Burnett said that abbreviated first season helped him learn how to release to layers, and he’s excited for his team this year. Linebacker Gerald Hernandez, a second-team All-County pick last year, has the potential to be an under-the-radar star this season. He will team with linebacker Geoffrey Jones, who Burnett expects to contribute this year. Senior running back Matthew Young and two-way junior Marcus Jackson are expected to be impact players, as well.

Miramar

2020: 3-2

Coach: A.J. Scott

Tenure: Fifth season, 20-16 overall

Outlook: Miramar enters the season as the favorites in the district, and they have some talented, underrated players on their team. Senior wide receiver Desmond Reid, a Western Carolina commit, won district track titles in the 100 and 200 meters. Darius Thomas, a safety, had flown under the radar until he picked up offers from Georgia and Texas A&M in the offseason. Naazir Aiken, who transferred from Coral Springs after a breakout junior season, can provide a spark on either side of the ball. Defensive lineman Claudel Bazile, who is committed to Liberty, will also play a large role on defense.

South Broward

2020: 3-3

Coach: Charles McCrea

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Charles McCrea takes over a South Broward team that had a solid 2020 season. Jahkar Mobley returns for his senior year after being one of the Bulldogs’ top players on defense last season. However, South Broward lost several key players to graduation after last year, and McCrea will have to find new standouts to replace them.

District 15-6A

Boyd Anderson

2020: 4-3

Coach: Alex Benefield

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: The Cobras had a strong 2020 season, finishing over .500 for the first time since 2016. But the team lost a couple of key players from last year due to transfers and graduation. The Cobras will have to battle it out with teams like Coconut Creek, Plantation and South Broward as they seek a playoff spot in this district.

Coconut Creek

2020: 5-2

Coach: Johnnie Sloan

Tenure: Second season

Outlook: The Mullen dynasty at Coconut Creek continues for another year. First, Trayvon Mullen starred at corner for the Cougars, then Tiawan Mullen and now Trevell Mullen, who is a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick and an All-American. Mullen is a lockdown corner, but he is only one player. The Cougars will need more players to have strong seasons to keep their success going from last year, and Creek got out to a good start, picking up a win over Calvary Christian in its spring game.

Hollywood Hills

2020: 2-1

Coach: Brandon Graham

Tenure: Fifth season, 8-24 overall

Outlook: Although its 2020 season was drastically shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, there was one positive part of Hollywood Hills’ three-game slate: The Spartans finished above .500 for the first time since 2010.

Northeast

2020: 1-4

Coach: Nick Dellaria

Tenure: Fifth season, 7-27 overall

Outlook: The Hurricanes struggled through the 2020 campaign, picking up one win against Pompano Beach but losing their other four games by a combined score of 176-6. Northeast isn’t in an easy district, with difficult games against Coconut Creek, Plantation and Boyd Anderson on the schedule, but improvement is possible.

Plantation

2020: 4-2

Coach: Steve Davis

Tenure: 16th season, 95-68 record

Outlook: Now in Class 6A, Plantation will likely continue its run as one of Broward County’s top teams. Plantation may not have the star power that came with players like graduated wide receiver and current Miami Hurricane Jacolby George, but the Colonels will still have a solid squad. Offensive lineman Shomari Seymour anchors the line; he holds offers from Indiana and Pittsburgh. Quarterback Luca Foerch, who transferred from Fort Lauderdale, will likely be tasked with taking over the reins from Cedquan Smith. On defense, Maurice LaPierre transferred from South Plantation after racking up 24 tackles and four sacks last season.

District 14-5A

American Heritage

2020: 11-2

Coach: Patrick Surtain

Tenure: Sixth season, 58-6 overall

Outlook: There is no way around it: American Heritage is loaded. The Patriots, who won last year’s Class 5A state title, feature some of the best players in the nation on both sides of the ball. Heritage’s defense is stacked. Four-star defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. and four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. are among the best in the nation at their positions. Syracuse commits Belizaire Bassette II and Richard Thomas further anchor the defensive line, and junior Daemon Fagan is poised for a big year in the secondary. On offense, running back Mark Fletcher returns after an excellent sophomore year, where he was named the Sun Sentinel’s Broward Class 5A-1A offensive player of the year. Two junior wide receivers, four-star Santana Fleming and five-star Brandon Inniss, transferred in and are poised to dominate in the passing game.

Hallandale

2020: 3-2

Coach: Joshua Bush

Tenure: First season

Outlook: The Chargers looked like they’d enter this season with one of the top defenses in the state. However, several key players departed via transfer during the offseason. Joshua Bush, a former assistant coach at Miami Northwestern and arena football player, takes over this season in his first year as a head coach. Linebacker Tiwan McCloud will be a standout player for the Chargers on defense this season.

Stranahan

2020: 2-3

Coach: Travis Harden

Tenure: Fourth season, 9-17 overall

Outlook: The Mighty Dragons are hoping for one of their best seasons in years, and they certainly have high-end talented players. Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. is a star and a Florida State commit. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams is an up-and-coming star and one of the top wide receivers in the junior class. Stranahan won’t have it easy, playing a schedule that includes two reigning state champions (Cardinal Gibbons and district rival American Heritage), a state runner-up (Chaminade-Madonna) and solid teams in Fort Lauderdale, Jensen Beach and Miramar, but the Mighty Dragons will be a team to watch.

Region 4-4A

Calvary Christian

2020: 6-1

Coach: Kirk Hoza

Tenure: 11th season, 69-30 overall

Outlook: Calvary Christian followed a great 2019 season with another strong campaign, going 6-1 and earning a trip to the playoffs. This season could be something of a rebuild, as the Eagles lost starting quarterback Gabe Contento, leading rusher Isaiah Joseph, leading receiver Brandon Chatman and standouts on defense like Gregory Janvier and Jackson Malouf. The cupboard isn’t bare, though. Quarterback Brady Kelly transferred from Chaminade-Madonna and will likely take over the starting job. Tugg Hollandsworth, who tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions last year, will provide a solid target. Junior defensive lineman Cole Baird, who had a breakout year as a sophomore, also returns to anchor the defensive line.

Cardinal Gibbons

2020: 8-1

Coach: Matt DuBuc

Tenure: Sixth season, 50-10 overall

Outlook: Cardinal Gibbons rolled to its second state championship in three years last season, boasting a strong offense and a dominant defense. This year’s team will be more of the same. Quarterback Brody Palhegyi graduated after helping lead the Chiefs to both titles, and there are competitors for his old job: first-team All-County pick Dylan Rizk transferred from American Heritage-Delray, and junior Patrick Stapleton and sophomore Luke Warnock are in the mix, too. The Chiefs return the talented halfback duo of Kamari Moulton and Torrence Miller, who were a strong one-two punch last season. On defense, linebacker Tray Brown and defensive linemen Greg Otten and Mason Thomas (an Iowa State commit) will make life extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Coral Springs Charter

2020: 2-4

Coach: Christopher Haire

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Christopher Haire takes over the Coral Springs Charter program this season following an abbreviated 2-4 season last year. The Panthers have to replace several key seniors who graduated, including quarterback Bret Straus and running back Terrell Taylor. Leading receiver Mason Phillips, a senior who also had two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt-return score, returns this year. Junior linebacker Michael Snow, who led the team in tackles last season, should anchor the defense.

North Broward Prep

2020: 1-4

Coach: Rex Nottage

Tenure: 12th season, 57-51 overall

Outlook: The Eagles had a tough 2020 season but will aim to improve this year. North Broward Prep’s defense will be boosted by returning senior safety Sergio Loza, who had 10 tackles and four pass break-ups last season. Also returning is senior defensive back Joey Griseta, who had an interception and also played quarterback for the Eagles last season.

Pine Crest

2020: 4-0

Coach: Timothy Hibbs

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pine Crest had a successful 2020 season. The Panthers went 4-0 and allowed only 13 points in four games. Pine Crest hired Timothy Hibbs as its new football coach, and he has several of last year’s key players returning, including quarterback Jordan Faison and running back Nicolas Amunategui.

Chaminade-Madonna

2020: 8-2

Coach: Dameon Jones

Tenure: Sixth season, 53-12 overall

Outlook: The 2020 season ended strangely for Chaminade-Madonna — they didn’t return from the state championship game with a title. Jacksonville Trinity Christian snapped the Lions’ championship streak at three, and now Chaminade will try to regain the crown. The Lions lost several key players, including star running back Thad Franklin. But there is still plenty of star power on this team. Davion Gause, who filled in for Franklin while the senior star battled injuries, had a strong freshman season and will take over the bulk of the carries this year. On defense, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is one of the best defensive linemen in the nation, and UCF commit Jamaal Johnson and Utah State commit Cahlede Jackson won’t give quarterbacks any rest. Brian Dilworth and Ohio State commit Ryan Turner make for one of the best cornerback duos in the state, and UConn commit Jeremiah McGill and up-and-comers Zaquan Patterson and Chris Ewald help fill out a strong secondary.

Region 4-2A

Avant Garde Academy

2020: 3-4

Coach: Daniel Luque

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Avant Garde Academy has not had a football program for long, but the Sharks made a splash this offseason. Former University School coach Daniel Luque resigned his position at U-School and took the Avant Garde job, setting up his new program for potential success going forward.

Westminster Academy

2020: 5-7

Coach: Ehren Wallhoff

Tenure: First season

Outlook: Westminster Academy’s new football coach has won multiple titles — in basketball. Lions athletic director and basketball coach Ehren Wallhoff has added football coach to his extensive list of duties after Westminster Academy went 5-7 last year. Several of the Lions’ top players from last year have departed, but one returner is first-team All-County pick Zack Norris, who starred on both sides of the ball. He led the team with 704 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and picked up 118 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. On defense, Norris had 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Independent

Archbishop McCarthy

2020: 1-6

Coach: Byron Walker

Tenure: 11th season, 52-50 overall

Outlook: The Mavericks struggled mightily last season, finishing the year 1-6. Returners like quarterback Jesse Mendizabal, wide receiver Sean Alexander and defensive lineman Brandon Ravelo will look to help the team improve.

Pembroke Pines Charter

2020: 4-0

Coach: Keidran Willis

Tenure: Fifth season, 9-22 overall

Outlook: Despite the short schedule, 2021 was successful for the Jaguars. Pembroke Pines Charter’s undefeated record marked the first time the team finished over .500 since 2011. The Jaguars have to replace several key players from last year’s team, but coach Keidran Willis is expecting major contributions from quarterback Malachi Clarke, offensive/defensive lineman Zach Perry, linebacker Maddox Macellus and two-way player Jordan Seejattan.

Somerset Academy Pines

2020: 3-2

Coach: Derrick Baker

Tenure: Third season, 10-5 overall

Outlook: Somerset Academy Pines will look to build on a solid 2020 season. Junior wide receiver and defensive back Christopher Brown returns after leading the team with three touchdown catches and two interceptions last year. Senior linebacker Ishmael Sajous, who led the team with 42 tackles last season, will likely be one of the big contributors on defense.

Somerset Academy Key

2020: Did not play.

Coach: Patrick Byndloss

Tenure: First season

Outlook: It will be a reboot of a season for Somerset Academy Key. The Lions did not play football last year, and new coach Patrick Byndloss takes over after the team went 0-5 in 2019.