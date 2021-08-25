Cancel
Environment

Thursday is humid with highs in the 80s

By Brian Niznansky
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNA3S_0bcGRM3N00

Near record heat set build again by this afternoon! Temperatures should warm into the lower 90s and the high humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees.

This can be dangerously hot if you're not staying hydrated and limiting activity outdoors.

There is just a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm today.
I think most of the area stays dry.

Muggy conditions continue tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

The heat backs off a bit for Thursday and Friday but still very humid. We'll have better chances for storms Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Some severe weather is possible. We'll return to the 90s on Saturday with more storms likely for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 92, Heat Index around 100
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Muggy with Slight Ch. T-Storms
Low: 71
Wind: SE to NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 86

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. T-Storms Likely
High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid
High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. PM T-Storms Likely
High: 90

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

