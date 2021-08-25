Thursday is humid with highs in the 80s

Near record heat set build again by this afternoon! Temperatures should warm into the lower 90s and the high humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees.

This can be dangerously hot if you're not staying hydrated and limiting activity outdoors.

There is just a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm today.

I think most of the area stays dry.

Muggy conditions continue tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

The heat backs off a bit for Thursday and Friday but still very humid. We'll have better chances for storms Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Some severe weather is possible. We'll return to the 90s on Saturday with more storms likely for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 92, Heat Index around 100

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Muggy with Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 71

Wind: SE to NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 86

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. T-Storms Likely

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid

High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. PM T-Storms Likely

High: 90