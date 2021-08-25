Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Aramco Deploys Computer Vision With FogHorn Edge AI To Improve Business Operations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Leading Energy and Chemicals Company Enhances Safety and Operational Efficiency with Real-Time Streaming Video Analytics. FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced that Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has deployed edge-powered computer vision solutions built on the FogHorn Lightning™ Edge AI platform at multiple sites to enhance safety, provide proactive monitoring for equipment failure, and enable automation of drilling equipment and processes. Aramco selected the FogHorn Lightning Edge AI Platform to build an efficient infrastructure for future automation, digitalization, and standardization projects across various facilities.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foghorn#Edge Computing#Business Operations#Edge Ai#Digital#Aramco Ventures#Remote#Bop#Advanced Research Center#Expec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Economyitprotoday.com

Digital Transformation Success in the Data Age

The amount of data your company is generating has likely grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years — but the tools and strategies to analyze that data and put it to use have not necessarily expanded to match. If you’re going through a digital transformation, putting those...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

How enterprises use security operations to modernize their business

CyberRes published a report which provides insights into how enterprises are utilizing security operations to modernize their business, secure the digital value chain and systematically address modern threats to achieve greater enterprise resiliency. Overall, the report found that the increased adoption of advanced security technologies and hybrid-cloud deployments was primarily...
Computersitprotoday.com

How to Optimize a Multi-cloud Deployment

For a growing number of organizations, using just a single cloud provider is no longer considered a best practice. The concept of multi-cloud has been gaining adoption in recent years as an approach that enables organizations to make use of more than one public cloud provider. The reasons for choosing multi-cloud are varied, ranging from a desire to avoid lock-in with a single provider to service enablement, as not all public cloud providers have the same services.
Businessthefastmode.com

Equinix, IBM Partner to Integrate Multiple Cloud Solutions in Hybrid Enviroment

Equinix and IBM are collaborating to help customers and partners integrate multiple cloud solutions in hybrid environments, solve digital transformation challenges, automate time-consuming work, and simplify collaboration. Together, we are working to make it easier for our joint customers to access IBM Cloud services from their digital infrastructures on Platform...
Softwareaithority.com

Dynatrace Extends Application Security to .NET

Broad application coverage helps DevSecOps teams mitigate risks and accelerate digital transformation with increased confidence and efficiency. Software Intelligence company Dynatrace announced it has extended its Application Security Module to applications running on .NET, the framework used by more than 5 million developers worldwide. This builds on Dynatrace’s existing support for Java, Node.js, and Kubernetes. As a result, even more organizations can leverage Dynatrace Application Security to gain extensive visibility in production and pre-production environments, automatically and continuously prioritize alerts, eliminate false positives, and deliver precise answers about the source, nature, and severity of vulnerabilities.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

ReadyKey Announces A Fully Mobile-Based EHS, Compliance, And Risk Solution For Global Enterprise

Mobile-based Solution Helps Enterprise Companies Rapidly Modernize Away From Paper-Based Emergency Action Plans, Compliance, and Wellbeing Information. formally unveiled its namesake offering, a mobile-based environment, health, and safety (EHS), compliance, and risk solution. Ideal for global enterprises, ReadyKey harnesses mobile technology to connect employees to vital information, anywhere and anytime, regardless of internet connectivity. In light of COVID-19, a distributed workforce has made mobile access to information and resources even more essential. ReadyKey helps global enterprises modernize their paper-based emergency action plans (EAP), incidents, environmental compliance, and employee wellbeing resources, assembling critical information into an intuitive mobile app.
Technologyaithority.com

Senet Earns Patent For Secure Onboarding Of LoRaWAN IoT Network Gateways

Senet’s Latest Patent Demonstrates Continued Development of IoT Platform to Meet Needs of Critical Infrastructure and Business Applications. Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for Senet’s unique approach to IoT networking, U.S. Patent Number 11,044,607 entitled “Method for gateway onboarding for IoT networks.”
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Achieve Visibility Across AWS, Azure & GCP

You can’t protect what you can’t see. Organizations making a move to the public cloud or that are already in the cloud face visibility challenges. Visibility is everything when it comes to cloud security strategy. In an ideal environment, end-to-end visibility across multi-cloud grants teams the contextual knowledge necessary to manage risk effectively.
Technologyaithority.com

iManage Reports Cloud Leadership Across Segments And Commanding Market Growth

Changes in how professionals work, sparked by the need to enable remote working and enhanced data security, drive significant momentum in cloud and mid-market segments. iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work announced strong growth in the company’s cloud services business. Organizations modernizing their IT infrastructures and systems to support new needs of knowledge workers and the evolving demands of clients have adopted iManage Cloud to drive increased business agility, knowledge worker productivity, and enhanced security and governance over critical business information.
Businessaithority.com

Intelligent Process Automation Industry Leader Grows: Ashling Partners Joins Forces With Machina Automation

Ashling Partners, a global intelligent process automation consulting firm that drives efficiency and business process improvements thru automation, has merged with Texas-based process automation leader, Machina Automation. The merger was supported by a growth capital investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL). Ashling Partners, a national leader and globally renowned...
Economyaithority.com

TranSigma Announces New Service Offering – Digital Operations Data Analytics

The secret weapon of CTO’s and CISO’s – Digital Operations Data Analytics combines process and data intelligence to unlock tremendous efficiencies and cost savings. TranSigma, an agile transformation management consulting firm, announces a new service offering, Digital Operations Data Analytics. Digital Operations Data Analytics brings together functional and technical data engineers to solve the largest operational issues facing today’s CISO’s and CTO’s.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market. According to Ian Marlow, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the prediction confirms that the market's future is bright. Marlow attributes the positive projections to rapid migration to cloud-based solutions. The paradigm shift...
Computerscisco.com

Implementing and Operating Cisco Data Center Core Technologies (DCCOR) v1.1

The Implementing and Operating Cisco Data Center Core Technologies (DCCOR) v1.1 course helps you prepare for the Cisco CCNP Data Center and CCIE Data Center certifications for advanced-level data center roles. In this course, you will master the skills and technologies you need to implement data center compute, LAN and SAN infrastructure.
Businessaithority.com

Appen to Acquire Quadrant to Expand Mobile-Location Based Data Collection Offering

Appen Limited, the leading provider of high-quality training data for organizations that build effective AI systems at scale, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quadrant, a global leader in mobile location data, Point-of-Interest data, and corresponding compliance services. Quadrant and Appen’s unified business will be strongly positioned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy