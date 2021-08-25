Vandis and Megaport Power End-to-End Multi-Cloud Service Enablement with Microsoft Azure Lighthouse

As Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, and other sizable organizations across the public and private sector continue to undertake their digital transformations, the use of cloud services is exploding. Save for those with extreme security needs, organizations can now distribute their digital infrastructure across numerous different application environments. Google Kubernetes Engine, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, and AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service are cloud-native environments that support a massive amount of the economy’s digital infrastructure, with other players like Oracle, IBM, and Alibaba not far behind.