AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for parts of southern Oregon. Staff with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. The Alert area is for Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties and includes Crater Lake, and Diamond Lake. Portions of Douglas and Curry counties may experience intermittent smoke as well.kqennewsradio.com
