Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Air Quality Alert is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for parts of southern Oregon. Staff with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. The Alert area is for Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties and includes Crater Lake, and Diamond Lake. Portions of Douglas and Curry counties may experience intermittent smoke as well.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Southern Oregon#Diamond Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy