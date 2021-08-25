Storyblocks Welcomes New Leadership to Propel Mission of Diversifying Stock Content

Kristen Sanger Joins the Company as Vice President of Content, Alongside Lucy Huang as Vice President of Product and James Peel as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Storyblocks, the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and tools for creators to keep up with the growing demand for video, welcomed three new hires. After experiencing overwhelming success in the wake of it’s latest campaign to create representation in stock content, Re:Stock 2.0 “Queer Spaces and Faces”, the company set to expand and welcome leaders in the content space in order to build a strong team of dedicated allies ahead of upcoming launches.