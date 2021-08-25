Korbyt Unveils Innovations to Help Companies Excel in Creating Great Workplace Experiences for Employees

Geo Owl assists the program in aiming to create a near-real-time scene captioning artificial intelligence algorithm for use in full-motion streaming video analysis. Geo Owl was selected by Innovare, a partnership amongst the Air Force Research Laboratory and other New York-based organizations, to improve video captioning technology. Along with a handful of other industry, university, and government partners, Geo Owl will assist Innovare’s Aspire program to “Create a near-real-time scene captioning artificial intelligence algorithm for use in full-motion streaming video analysis, automatically capturing unique, anomalous or unexpected context; emphasis is on raw, live or otherwise unanalyzed video,” according to the Innovare website.