Korbyt Unveils Innovations to Help Companies Excel in Creating Great Workplace Experiences for Employees
New simple to use yet powerful space management to bring back employees safely and give facilities managers real-time insights and control. Korbyt, the leading workplace experience and communications company, announced significant new innovations across its Korbyt Anywhere platform,the unified workplace experience platform that seamlessly supports hybrid workforces and drives enterprise-wide collaboration. Building on its globally renowned reputation for digital signage the latest Korbyt Anywhere innovations include next-gen CMS, deeper and actionable analytics; industry-leading platform integration capabilities, truly device-agnostic communications capabilities, plus advanced space management. All are designed to create workplace experiences that simplify communications for employees and communicators while increasing company-wide engagement and productivity.aithority.com
