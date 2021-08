It’s been said that to defeat cyber attackers, you must think like them. For most organizations, this seldom is the case; efforts to bolster cybersecurity measures rarely go beyond implementing stronger controls, training employees to be vigilant, and—on occasion—hiring outside firms to assist in security testing efforts. However, for firms intent on staying one step ahead of nefarious actors, penetrating their own network defenses on a regular basis is crucial to maintaining continuously effective security. To this end, Metasploit and Nmap are two popular tools that enable firms to diagnose critical security gaps before they lead to data breaches.