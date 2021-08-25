Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

LEGISLATOR OPPOSES GOVERNOR’S VACCINE MANDATES

kqennewsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative David Brock Smith is slamming Governor Kate Brown’s recent vaccine mandates. Brock Smith said he watched the Governor’s recent press conference in disbelief, “appalled at her mandating vaccines and at the fear mongering tactics of Oregon Health Authority Director Allen (who has no health degree) and State Epidemiologist Sidelinger (who is a pediatrician and has no degree in epidemiology)”. Brock Smith said once again Portland dictates the mandates across the state, as earlier Portland Public Schools mandated vaccines for all teachers and staff, and now the Governor is forcing the rest of the state to comply.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 43

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Douglas County, OR
Health
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Douglas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Person
David Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Mandates#Vaccinations#State#Portland Public Schools#Kaiser Family Foundation#Oregonians#News Radio 1240 Kqen#Www 541radio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US

The European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the U.S. because of the spread of Covid-19, diplomats said on Sunday. European officials have been considering the move for much of the last month, with the average U.S. infection rate now above that of the EU. The Slovenian...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.

Comments / 43

Community Policy