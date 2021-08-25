LEGISLATOR OPPOSES GOVERNOR’S VACCINE MANDATES

State Representative David Brock Smith is slamming Governor Kate Brown’s recent vaccine mandates. Brock Smith said he watched the Governor’s recent press conference in disbelief, “appalled at her mandating vaccines and at the fear mongering tactics of Oregon Health Authority Director Allen (who has no health degree) and State Epidemiologist Sidelinger (who is a pediatrician and has no degree in epidemiology)”. Brock Smith said once again Portland dictates the mandates across the state, as earlier Portland Public Schools mandated vaccines for all teachers and staff, and now the Governor is forcing the rest of the state to comply.