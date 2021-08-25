Cancel
Kentucky State

FBI agents conduct searches of houses in connection with 2015 disappearance of Kentucky woman

Federals agents conducted searches of several Kentucky homes in connection with the 2015 disappearance of woman whose car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Louisville news sources report that federal investigators conducted several searches in Bardstown, Kentucky, connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI said on social media that is was conducting searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision of Bardstown. The searches were being conducted based on information collected over the last year in the federal investigation, a post on Twitter said.

FBI agents, along with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, started the search early Tuesday, and have been stopping cars that enter or leave the neighborhood.

Rogers was a mother of five, who went missing on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. Rogers’ phone, purse and keys were found still inside the vehicle.

Brooks Houck was named a suspect in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office but has not been charged. Houck was reportedly the last person to see Rogers alive. Houck and Rogers were reportedly dating at the time.

The homes that the FBI targeted in its search on Tuesday were reportedly built by a company owned by Houck, according to property records. The FBI said the people currently living in the homes are not considered suspects.

