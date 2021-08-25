PUBLIC NOTICES
NOTICE Commonwealth of Kentucky Letcher Circuit Court Civil Action No. 13-CI-00135 U.S. Bank As Custodian For SASS MUNI V DTR, Assumed Name For SASS MUNI V, DTR, LLC, N/K/A MUNI V, LLC Plaintiff V. Jason Crase; Unknown Spouse of Jason Crase; Herb Crase; Unknown Spouse of Herb Crase; Unknown Occupants of The Premises, 0 Flax Hollow, Linefork, Kentucky 41833; CMH of Ky., Inc. D/B/A Clayton Homes #34 Middlesboro, Kentucky; United States of America, Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service; Green Tree Financial Corp.-Kentucky; Apex Fund Services US Inc., Custodian For Ceres Tax Receivables, LLC; Hazel Enterprises,www.themountaineagle.com
Comments / 0