Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Letcher County, KY

PUBLIC NOTICES

By Mountain Eagle Staff
themountaineagle.com
 4 days ago

NOTICE Commonwealth of Kentucky Letcher Circuit Court Civil Action No. 13-CI-00135 U.S. Bank As Custodian For SASS MUNI V DTR, Assumed Name For SASS MUNI V, DTR, LLC, N/K/A MUNI V, LLC Plaintiff V. Jason Crase; Unknown Spouse of Jason Crase; Herb Crase; Unknown Spouse of Herb Crase; Unknown Occupants of The Premises, 0 Flax Hollow, Linefork, Kentucky 41833; CMH of Ky., Inc. D/B/A Clayton Homes #34 Middlesboro, Kentucky; United States of America, Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service; Green Tree Financial Corp.-Kentucky; Apex Fund Services US Inc., Custodian For Ceres Tax Receivables, LLC; Hazel Enterprises,

www.themountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
City
Middlesboro, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Real Estate Taxes#Public Auction#Free And Clear#13 Ci 00135#Dtr#Llc#N K A Muni V#Cmh#Ky#D B#Department Of Treasury#Internal Revenue Service#Hazel Enterprises#Commonwealth Of Kentucky#Summary Judgment#Judicial Sale#The Letcher Circuit Court#D#U S C 2410
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy