Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are being used as a catalyst for a new global campaign aimed at removing discrimination faced by disabled people. Entitled We the 15, this new effort has been launched by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Disability Alliance along with a host of other sports, human rights and business organisations. The goal is to create more opportunities – and greater accessibility – for people with impairments.

Disability sport scholars like myself, however, question the extent to which the Paralympics can empower disabled people and create meaningful social change. Paralympians themselves are more likely to be empowered, in their view, than the wider public.

The stated vision of the IPC is to create a more inclusive society through the Paralympic Games. But can an elite sporting event that lasts two weeks, every four years, really achieve meaningful social change?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcrKk_0bcGPQPT00
Japanese long jumper Saki Takakuwa in action. Aflo Co. Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Representation matters

Elite sport is by definition an exclusive domain, and the Paralympics are no exception. The classification system used to determine athletes’ eligibility to compete is based on their impairment and how it influences their sporting performance. But only a narrow range of impairments are considered, and the wider process has been criticised by scholars as disempowering.

Some athletes have been re-classified into different categories without the reasoning behind the decision being made clear. Others have been deemed ineligible because their impairments are not listed in the IPC’s eligbility criteria.

British wheelchair basketballer Oscar Knight is a case in point. Though a wheelchair user, he has been told, as he puts it, that he’s “not disabled enough”. The IPC rules do not list some chronic-pain conditions, including the one he experiences, as eligible. Like others, he has actually considered amputation of a limb in order to comply with the classification system.

Beyond the athletes themselves, the vast majority of disabled people will not see their impairment represented at the Paralympics. Paralympians are not representative of the everyday disabled person. Viewing disability through the lens of the Paralympics can therefore lead to a warped understanding of most disabled people’s lived experience.

It is also possible the Paralympics may end up including disabled people who do not conform to the image of Paralympians. While some athletes, like Knight, are excluded for not being disabled enough, others, research has argued, are being favoured for having impairments that are less severe, or that allow for technological enhancements.

Some see this as an attempt to make the sporting ability of Paralympians more accessible to a non-disabled audience. Indeed, research suggests the UK audience is now more likely to associate disability with technologically enhanced individuals.

For many disabled people, this diminishes even further the representative potential of the Paralympics, as the high cost and limited access to cutting-edge equipment puts it out of reach. And for athletes with more complex impairments, for which there are not the same technological enhancements available, this is also disempowering. They don’t see role models to whom they can relate among the Paralympian ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxqYv_0bcGPQPT00
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has proven inspirational for aspiring athletes and children alike. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The superhuman label

Media coverage often portrays Paralympians as supercrips, achieving success in spite of their impairment. Scholars argue this can have a negative impact on disabled people, because it reinforces society’s low expectations of what they can do. It also reinforces the idea that a hierarchy of impairments exists, with the supercrip image valued over complex and less understood impairments.

Equally, the supercrip idea can be a source of inspiration. Children and aspiring athletes can both find the exploits of Paralympians to be aspirational. The Rio 2016 gold medallist Ellie Robinson was inspired to take up swimming after watching Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds compete at London 2012.

Channel 4 has received mixed responses to its Paralympic marketing. The Meet the Superhumans ads, which ran ahead of the London 2012 Games, was named advertising campaign of the year for successfully shifting public attitudes to disability and disabled sports.

Research backs that up, showing that the broadcaster’s coverage of the Paralympics since the London Games has helped change attitudes towards disability. And yet, as Canadian coach and former Paralympian Danielle Peers noted in 2012, that same marketing strategy was also seen to perpetuate disability stereotypes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZAHj_0bcGPQPT00
Polish Paralympian table tennis player Natalia Partyka competes in Tokyo for a chance to win her fifth consecutive singles gold. Newscom/Alamy Live News

Similarly, in the run-up to the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Channel 4’s marketing campaign was praised for focusing on a broader range of impairments and activities. But the #yesican narrative of the promotion was criticised by some disabled people for ignoring the social and systemic barriers that often prevent disabled people from being active. As the journalist Lucy Catchpole wrote in the Guardian:

Creating a view of disabled people as magical creatures who might look impaired but actually – ta dah! – are as capable as anyone else, if not more so (#superhumans), means that the general public will find the vast majority of disabled people, with our pain, weakness and fatigue, even more frustrating and confounding than they already do.

Ultimately the Paralympic Games is an elite – and fleeting – sporting mega-event. The day-to-day experience of many disabled people, however, is continued discrimination. Whatever role the Paralympics might have to play in achieving a fairer and more inclusive society should not detract from the wide-ranging social and systemic changes needed to ensure equal opportunities for disabled people.

Comments / 1

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Simmonds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Disability#Ipc#Paralympians#British#Canadian#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. Politicsclick orlando

Harris' spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WASHINGTON – Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday. Emhoff will lead a small delegation of himself and one other...
WorldSand Hills Express

Melissa Stockwell on competing in the Tokyo Paralympics

Melissa Stockwell is returning to represent Team USA, competing in the Paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics this Friday. Her journey began 17 years ago. Stockwell was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s Transportation Corps when she deployed to Iraq in March of 2004. Three weeks later, within seconds, the entire trajectory of her life changed.
Petsfoxsanantonio.com

Six baby cheetahs born at Japanese zoo

Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan - Six baby cheetahs were born at Chiba Zoological Park in June. They are not yet on display at the park, but zookeepers just released video. The cubs are seen frolicking around their mother. But when she's not around, this is what happens. The zookeeper of...
Public HealthNWI.com

Japan's PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but "I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
Public HealthCNBC

Japan government starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the...
SocietyPosted by
AFP

'Biggest ever' disability rights campaign launched before Paralympics

A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world's 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off Thursday spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations. The launch comes days before the opening of the Paralympics, which organisers say is a force for promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities and raises awareness about discrimination.
Wisconsin Stateupnorthnewswi.com

Watch These 7 Wisconsinites in the Tokyo Paralympics

Wisconsin communities from Milwaukee to Prairie du Chien are represented in this year’s crop of Paralympic athletes. The Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 24-Sept. 5 in Tokyo, a few weeks after the Olympics’ closing ceremony. Wisconsin has seven Paralympians that will be representing Team USA in events like wheelchair basketball, archery, and the paratriathlon.
Sportsknoxvilletimes.com

Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian contingent for 2020 Paralympics departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country."Vinod Kumar, Discus thrower, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Japan silent on variant, report says

Japanese health officials deliberately omitted any mentions of the emerging lambda variant of covid-19 in official communications to the press during the Tokyo Olympics, according to a new report. A woman from Peru who landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on July 20, three days before the Olympics kicked off, tested...
Sportsprimenewsghana.com

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators

Spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games because of the city's ongoing struggle with coronavirus, organisers have confirmed. The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country's state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on 24 August. "We very much regret that this situation has impacted...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases as experts warned the country's healthcare system could soon be overwhelmed by patients in major hubs like Tokyo. Japan's daily caseload on Wednesday was 15,813, including 4,200 new patients in the capital. Other COVID-19 hotspots include Osaka,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy