Maybe-future California governor Kevin Paffrath got mad at me over a joke, so I interviewed him
At some point, I’m gonna have to accept that a YouTuber will be elected to run something important. YouTubers are highly public personalities who know how to attract attention, and we just had a Twitter Guy run this country for four years. So it’s only natural that professional vloggers would eventually leverage their clout and go from "SUP YOUTUBE FAM" to "SUP VOTERS" with frightening élan.www.sfgate.com
