Oil properties in Cattaraugus County removed from foreclosure list for alternate payment
LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers were expected to vote today to remove 31 properties — most of which include oil wells — from the county foreclosure list. The companies that own the properties owe more than $400,000 in property taxes. One company, Dimes Energy, owes more than half of the total in back taxes, according to the resolution. Another, Cooper Ridge, owes about $140,000.www.oleantimesherald.com
Comments / 0