Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Oil properties in Cattaraugus County removed from foreclosure list for alternate payment

By RICK MILLER Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 4 days ago

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers were expected to vote today to remove 31 properties — most of which include oil wells — from the county foreclosure list. The companies that own the properties owe more than $400,000 in property taxes. One company, Dimes Energy, owes more than half of the total in back taxes, according to the resolution. Another, Cooper Ridge, owes about $140,000.

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Allegany, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Business
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
City
Hinsdale, NY
City
Olean, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Oil Wells#Legislature#Property Taxes#Dimes Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy