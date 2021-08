Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. Earlier this month I had to go to Montenegro on business for four days and organised a Covid PCR test with Boots’ online service, as a negative test is required to fly. At the same time I ordered a “day 2” PCR test, which travellers are required to take within two days of returning. I received an email confirmation from Boots for my £99 order.