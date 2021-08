The SEC is the Evil Empire in this popcorn flick called college football, and here’s how Darth Vader built the Death Star this summer. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, in one of the more spectacularly soul-crushing takeovers since the Soviet Union swallowed Eastern Europe, ripped the hearts out of two proud American states (Texas and Oklahoma), declared war on the NCAA (and the NCAA rolled over), told the federal government to rig the system so his bros can stay in charge or the country will fall into a pit of embarrassing Olympic hell, and then … THEN … Vader nuked the sport from orbit with a 12-team playoff.