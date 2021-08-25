Cancel
Mcleod County, MN

McLeod County's new economic development director sees potential

By JEREMY JONES jones@hutchinsonleader.com
crowrivermedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLeod County announced this past week it has hired Jim Hartshorn to fill the newly created role of economic development director. Hartshorn, who has more than 30 years of experience in community and economic development, began his career in rural Minnesota. He’s a certified finance professional with a master’s degree in public administration from Mankato State University. His time spent early on in cities such as Hopkins formed his outlook in the field.

