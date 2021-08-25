Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

First suspect in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot to be sentenced on Wednesday

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb2om_0bcGOXPV00

The first sentence will be handed down to one of the men accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, Ty Garbin of Hartland Township will face a judge in Grand Rapids after pleading guilty earlier this year. He's facing the possibility of nearly a decade behind bars.

Related: READ HERE: Criminal complaint outlines plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

You may remember, Garbin's was the first and only conviction in this high-profile case so far. He's one of six men charged federally with kidnapping conspiracy, with 14 men accused in the plot altogether.

Prosecutors want Garbin behind bars for nine years for his role in the kidnapping plot, but the government is seeking a lesser sentence than they could, given that Garbin cooperated with the feds within weeks of his arrest, giving investigators an inside view of the plot.

Related: How a group of extremists plotted to kidnap a sitting governor

The 25-year-old airplane mechanic is the only federal defendant to plead guilty, while all others are awaiting trial.

Garbin was busted last fall when the FBI said it broke up the plan to kidnap the governor. We got an exclusive video of a raid at his home in Hartland.

According to the feds the suspects, including Garbin, were angry over the governor's lockdown orders.

In his plea agreement, Garbin said several of other defendants trained at his place near Luther, Mich., even building a "shoot house" to resemble Whitmer's vacation home.

Garbin's sentencing will be in person in Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. the five others charged federally are awaiting their trial in October.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WSYM FOX 47

State of Michigan employees must mask up in their offices

State of Michigan employees must wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The new policy, which went into effect Monday, applies to the 47,000 state employees who work in an office or indoor setting. Kurt Weiss, the public information officer in the State Budget Office explained that the move is an effort to protect state employees as COVID-19 cases rise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy