Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly First Baptist rededicates sanctuary 5 years after devastating fire

Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe words from Psalm 122 that began the service were perhaps the most appropriate possible. "I was glad when they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of the Lord!'" More than five long years after a devastating fire destroyed their sanctuary, members of Mount Holly First Baptist returned to the house of the Lord on Sunday with a special service of dedication for their rebuilt sanctuary.

www.gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

 

