Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is a gorgeous, Ghibli-inspired narrative journey that’s out now on iOS and Android
Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, the stunning visual novel-slash-puzzle game from Akatsuki Taiwan’s Silver Lining Studio and co-publisher Akupara Games, is out now on iOS and Android. Using deliberate brushstrokes that reveal not just art but memories as well, players can immerse themselves in the engaging tale of one passionate painter as she completes her masterpiece.www.pocketgamer.com
