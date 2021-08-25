Possible Retro Game Grading Inconsistencies Come To Light Following Fraud Allegations
Over the past couple of days, investigations by both Proof journalist Seth Abramson and YouTuber Karl Jobst have shone a light on alleged foul play and collusion between retro game grading service WATA and auction house Heritage Auctions. Copies of NES games have recently sold for record-breaking prices — $2 million USD for a copy of Super Mario Bros., $870K USD for a The Legend of Zelda — and have attracted suspicion and attention from some quarters.www.nintendolife.com
