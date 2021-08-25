Artem Lobov slated for wheelchair boxing match against fellow UFC vet Paddy Holohan

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza is promising a “war” when he goes up against fellow striker Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35. A longtime veteran of the UFC lightweight division, the Brazilian Barboza dropped down to 145lbs weight class last year. “Junior” dropped a controversial split decision to Dan Ige in his debut at featherweight, but since then, Barboza has bounced back with wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos, the latter winning him a share of “Fight of the Night” at UFC 262 back in May. Overall, Barboza has looked strong since moving to the 145lbs weight class, and he is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC in his division. For his next fight, Barboza will take on a fellow striker in Chikadze in the main event of UFC Vegas 35, which takes place next Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
