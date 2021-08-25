Cancel
Artem Lobov slated for wheelchair boxing match against fellow UFC vet Paddy Holohan

By Milan Ordoñez
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little less than a month since he announced his retirement, Artem Lobov will be back inside the boxing ring. But this time, he’ll be taking on fellow UFC veteran Paddy Holohan in a wheelchair boxing match for charity. Irish comedian Stevo Timothy broke the news on social media. Timothy...

