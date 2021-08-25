Lightning Round: What memento from the Lightning’s run would you send to the Hall of Fame?

National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Lightning, National Basketball Association, National Football League, Brayden Point. The NHL and Upper Deck. It’s a relationship that goes back more than 30 years. Which, as you may know, is longer than the Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the league. Born in the heyday of the junk wax era when manufacturers churned out enough cardboard to build a million houses of cards, the partnership has weathered the storm of rivals (Score, Topps, Panini have all gone by the wayside in regards of hockey cards) and the ups and downs of the market. Now their relationship is likely to be challenged once again. A seismic change is tearing through the trading card world as Fanatics has been gobbling up exclusive licenses with the leagues and player associations of major league sports.