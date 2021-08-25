Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Watford's relaunch into the Premier League has got off to a mixed start. A good opening day fixture against a now Grealish-less Aston Villa has been blotted by a less than impressive away day on the south coast. This weekend's far shorter journey to Spurs is a particularly tricky test on paper. Kane or no Kane, you can't argue with Nuno's results so far. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream wherever you are.