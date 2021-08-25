Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford's relaunch into the Premier League has got off to a mixed start. A good opening day fixture against a now Grealish-less Aston Villa has been blotted by a less than impressive away day on the south coast. This weekend's far shorter journey to Spurs is a particularly tricky test on paper. Kane or no Kane, you can't argue with Nuno's results so far. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream wherever you are.

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#The Premier League#Spurs#Canadian#Peacock Tv#Dazn Canada#Optus Sport#Palace#Cad#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Virtual Private Network#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Watford land Moussa Sissoko from Spurs

If you didn't know the arrival of Fabio Paratici as the Tottenham Hotspur managing director meant it was the beginning of a new era, now you know. It's been confirmed by multiple outlets the departure of yet another important player in recent years for Spurs, as Premier League's side Watford have signed the French midfielder, Moussa Sissoko.
Premier LeagueESPN

Tottenham go top as Son strike sees off Watford

Tottenham moved to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Watford as Harry Kane made his first league start of the season. Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for the home side three minutes before half time and there will be added joy when Spurs fans look at the table, with their team at the summit and bitter rivals Arsenal rock bottom.
NBC Sports

Arteta, Aubameyang sorry for Arsenal defeat

The way the Arsenal players reacted towards their fans at the full time whistle at Manchester City said it all, as Mikel Arteta is under huge pressure after a horrendous start to the season. Arteta has now overseen three-straight defeats to start the season, as that is the worst start...
Premier Leaguewtaq.com

Soccer-Spurs go top of Premier League after Son sinks Watford

LONDON, England (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday thanks to a somewhat fortuitous first-half goal from Son Heung-min. Son fired a swerving free kick into the box from the left-hand side that deceived Watford keeper...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 3

What did we learn during matchweek 3 of the 2021-22 Premier League?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL highlights ]

Comments / 0

Community Policy