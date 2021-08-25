Player Reviews 2021: Although he only played 10 games, the future is officially now in Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman is, by all accounts, a fantastic goaltender that should probably have seen more recognition than he has. Maybe it’s his Anchorage heritage, maybe it’s playing for UMaine, and maybe being in one of the better USA teams at the World Juniors where he could get lost in the shuffle, but if people wanted a do-over on how people see american goaltenders, it’d be hard right now to not say Jeremy Swayman might be the most interesting not-John Gibson American goaltender in the league at the moment.www.stanleycupofchowder.com
