Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Player Reviews 2021: Although he only played 10 games, the future is officially now in Jeremy Swayman

By SkyonAir
stanleycupofchowder.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Swayman is, by all accounts, a fantastic goaltender that should probably have seen more recognition than he has. Maybe it’s his Anchorage heritage, maybe it’s playing for UMaine, and maybe being in one of the better USA teams at the World Juniors where he could get lost in the shuffle, but if people wanted a do-over on how people see american goaltenders, it’d be hard right now to not say Jeremy Swayman might be the most interesting not-John Gibson American goaltender in the league at the moment.

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Providence Bruins#Flyers#The World Juniors#Gibson American#Covid#The Black Bears#The Sv#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Place Goalie On Trade Block.

The Chicago Blackhawks were left with a pretty big hole when they let Corey Crawford walk to free agency. In between the pipes turned into a committee situation for the Hawks with Kevin Lankinen leading the way with some help from Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban. However now they've got...
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
Basketballchatsports.com

2021 Player Grades: Jeremy Lauzon is all that he was: aggressive, truculent...and depth.

I’m gonna be real with you, I personally did not give Lauzon that high of a grade. But I completely get why he did get the grades he did from our staff and from fans. Which kind of stinks that there feels like a discrepancy, because from eye test alone Jeremy Lauzon plays the kind of game that fans, especially Boston fans, really like, especially from defensemen of his size and caliber.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

Future Games: Impact 2024's (Position Players)

Who will be next? This question is circulated each year at the PBR Future Games with regards to which players will “make a name for themselves” throughout the week, and ride that wave towards even greater future success. The event, which is filled with the country’s best uncommitted underclassmen, is the premier proving grounds for future program-changers, and serves as a pseudo convention for hundreds of college coaches looking to fortify their recruiting classes.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

2021 Player Ratings: Another solid showing from Tuukka Rask, but was it his last?

After leaving the 2020 playoff bubble to deal with a family emergency, there were many critics of Tuukka Rask who questioned his commitment to the Boston Bruins going into the 2021 season. Additionally, Rask and his teammates headed into the 2021 season with a very different defense after the departures...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Joel Quenneville’s comments are infuriating

The Chicago Blackhawks did a terrible job of managing their team over the last few seasons. They made some nice moves to bolster their roster in the summer of 2021 but it is hard to be happy about it because the only reason they had to make them is because of their own incompetence. Now, we are finding out that things are even worse than we thought. Not only are they bad at their jobs, but they also aren’t great people of character either.
Hockeystanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Pocket Rocket

Hopefully everyone stayed safe in Tropical Storm/Hurricane Henri — the storm took a bit of an inland track and missed Greater Boston for the most part, but dumped a ton of rain and wind on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and western Massachusetts. (As an aside, every time I heard the weather...
Hockeystanleycupofchowder.com

Former Bruin and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31

Tragedy struck the world of hockey today. Dorchester native, Boston College Champion forward, and former Bruin James Ryan “Jimmy” Hayes was found dead in his house in Milton, Massachusetts at the far too young age of 31. Jimmy Hayes began his career as a Boston College Eagle, playing 117 games...
Soccerstanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Morning train

It is Wednesday, my dudes. First, I appreciate the kind words on yesterday’s post. You are nice people. Next, the Bruins remain quiet in terms of on-ice moves, as you’d expect in August, so it’s time for everyone’s favorite thing: off-ice shenanigans!. Earlier this week, the Bruins’ sole Czech Dave...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Big fella

Thursday is upon us, and with it comes some minor (literally) Bruins news from Wednesday evening:. Justin Brazeau is a big fella. Hulking, indeed: per Elite Prospects, Brazeau is 6’ 5”, 220 pounds. As Mark Divver mentioned in the Tweet above, Brazeau had himself a monster season as an overage...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

2021 Player Ratings: Jarred Tinordi was a timely addition and served his purpose well enough

Let’s hop in the not-so-Way-Back Machine to February 2021. The Bruins’ left side of defense was decimated, with Matt Grzelcyk missing chunks of time (including a 13-game absence with a seemingly repetitive lower-body injury) and Jeremy Lauzon shelved with post-surgery recovery after a hand fracture in the Lake Tahoe exhibition outdoor game at the end of the month.
NHLbleachernation.com

Prospect Pyramid Pool Revealed, Team USA in the Quarterfinals, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Good morning from “Babymoon” vacation. My wife and I took a small getaway weekend before our daughter gets here in a few weeks(!!!) and you know how when you’re on vacation you’re supposed to relax? Well, for whatever reason I was able to sleep for about three hours combined. So forgive me if today’s bullets are a tad sub-par, I’m running on fumes here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy