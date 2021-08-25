Bob Ross’ Net Worth At the Time of His Death

Robert Norman Ross, aka Bob Ross, was a television host, painter, and art instructor who is best known for spreading the joy of painting to people across the world with his half-hour instructional PBS series ‘The Joy of Painting.’ Born on October 29, 1942, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Ross did not showcase much talent for art when he was young. His parents Jack and Ollie Ross were a carpenter and a waitress, respectively. Ross quit school in the 9th grade, and at the time, it appeared that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as he began working as a carpenter.