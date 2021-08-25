Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police seeking suspects in shooting that seriously wounded innocent bystander

By NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Police are searching for two suspects and a person of interest involved in a shooting that seriously wounded an innocent bystander yesterday. Dallas Police say the shooting happened in the 8000 block of S. Polk Street near the intersection of W. Wheatland Road. When police arrived they discovered that an innocent Black female bystander had been shot inside her vehicle as she waited at a red light. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

