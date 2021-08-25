Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bloodthirsty review – a beast-within horror film puts gore front and centre

By Leslie Felperin
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvZgZ_0bcGNMuX00
Bloodthirsty Photograph: PR Handout

Following quickly on the heels of the intriguing Bleed With Me , released in the UK just a couple of weeks ago, this beast-within horror film is directed by Canadian Amelia Moses, collaborating again with lead actor Lauren Beatty. Where Bleed With Me impressed with its willingness to remain ambiguous and use the most basic of tech to create atmosphere, Bloodthirsty is much more front and centre with the gore and the prosthetics and the on-the-nose subtexts. It makes for a much less interesting work, to be honest – one that exposes the cliches embedded in the script which here is not by Moses but Wendy Hill-Tout and mono-monikered musician Lowell. (The latter also wrote the music that plays a crucial role.)

Beatty plays Grey, an upcoming pop singer with a breathy, Billie Eilishian voice, whose first album has been a big success and now faces the anxiety of creating a follow-up. She often has gory dreams about eating raw flesh and turning into a carnivorous beast, which must be especially upsetting given she’s vegan. Legendary producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk), a character whose connection to the murder of a woman years back is clearly meant to evoke Phil Spector, invites Grey and her girlfriend Charlie (Katharine King So) to come to his remote mansion-studio, complete with creepy unsmiling housekeeper (Judith Buchan), to work on the new album.

Soon Grey’s hunger for a diet richer in iron than her usual fare increases, as does her ability to make up lyrics such as: “Check on my vitals / I’m feeling psycho / boys will make you feel suicidal.” It’s a testament to Beatty’s talent as a performer that she puts it all across with a straight face, but there are times when the film’s camp self-seriousness may make you laugh out loud. At least there’s also lots of pretty snow to look at.

• Bloodthirsty is available on 30 August on digital platforms.


Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Greg Bryk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

Young country diary: my first ever goldfinch, and it’s staring right at me

I’m on a walk with my mum – it’s way too early to be awake. The path is wet with morning dew. Flowers stand still in a breezeless field. Then, movement. A splash of colour – I squint. Over there, settling on a branch, a bird turns its head. Beady eyes look into mine as we regard each other. My mum powers on, oblivious. Is there a bird as bewitching as this? Its song is as gentle and enchanting as the soft bubble of a brook. I am enthralled by the beauty of the colours that decorate its small body. Beautifully adorned with an array of alluring yellows and crimsons.
InternetThe Guardian

Revisited: how meme stars of the early internet struck it rich with NFTs

For the last week we have been revisiting some of our favourite episodes from 2020. This one was first broadcast on 24 June. On 28 May 2016 the photographer Jeff McCurry was taking pictures of a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla called Harambe in Cincinnati zoo when a child entered the enclosure. The zookeepers reacted by shooting the gorilla dead. The child was unhurt. What was a local story suddenly became a global phenomenon as a result of McCurry’s picture and social media. Harambe’s image was everywhere. Despite his photo being shared billions of times, however, McCurry did not gain much financially. Since then advances in technology have given the world non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and McCurry has a way of finally cashing in on his famous image.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Tracy-Ann Oberman: ‘My dad dropped dead in my arms at home. It was like an episode of Casualty’

Born in London, Tracy-Ann Oberman, 55, spent her early career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her television work includes EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner, It’s A Sin and the forthcoming Ridley Road. She writes BBC Radio 4 plays, including That Dinner Of 67 starring Kenneth Branagh. She is currently playing Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the West End comedy The Windsors: Endgame. She is married with a daughter and lives in London.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s Beckett puts the wrong man at the center of a wrong-man thriller

The setup to Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Netflix suspense flick, Beckett, is enticing, even thrilling. Beckett (Tenet and Malcolm & Marie star John David Washington) wakes up in bed, draped over his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander). They’re enjoying their Athens vacation, sightseeing the stony ruins and foggy mountains that dot the exotic locale. But they hear a rumor of an upcoming protest that’ll dim their sunny spot. On their drive to a different, quieter resort in the mountains, Beckett falls asleep, crashing their car into a house. Beckett emerges from the crash with a broken arm, but April dies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?
MoviesThe Guardian

Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

This thrilling, dizzying debut from Welsh writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond is a nostalgic treat for anyone old enough to remember the infamous “video nasties” scare of the early 80s. Yet beneath the retro surface lies a more universal tale about the power of horror to confront our deepest fears – a timeless celebration of the liberating nature of the dark side. Blessed with a sharp eye for period detail (horror maven Kim Newman gets an exec-producer credit) and a refreshingly irreverent attitude to nerdy fan-boy “facts”, Censor conjures a serpentine tale of trauma, repression and liberation, all mediated through the deliciously tactile medium of illicit videotapes and pre-internet media panics.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV SeriesVariety

The Monster and the Metaphor: The ‘Lovecraft Country’ Team Breaks Down the Series Premiere Shoggoth Attack Scene

HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” revamped the monster known as the shoggoth, based on the original creation from H.P. Lovecraft’s horror fiction books. While sitting down for Variety’s Making a Scene, presented by HBO, creator and showrunner Misha Green expanded on the show’s parallels between the racism lead characters experienced and what they went through when fighting off the supernatural beings.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Candyman’ review: A gutsy, freaky horror sequel

Running time: 91 minutes. Rated R (bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references.) In theaters. Here’s a fun fact about the original “Candyman”: The horror movie’s Chicago setting almost didn’t happen. The story initially took place in Liverpool, England, and it was about the exact same urban legend...
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Niamh Algar Impresses In Prano Bailey-Bond’s Hallucinogenic Horror CENSOR

Prano Bailey-Bond makes a powerful cinematic statement with her feature length directorial debut, Censor. This 1980s-set horror is a lyrical piece of nightmare poetry, one which draws you into its dark and hallucinogenic heart. At the centre of it is Niamh Algar’s mesmerising performance as the UK film censor whose line between fantasy and reality becomes blurred when she sees a film which echoes a painful moment from her past.
MoviesNo Film School

Watch Hitchcock Explain How He Shot the Shower Scene in 'Psycho'

The master of suspense details his strategy in Psycho. Alfred Hitchcock was one of the first directors who could sell a movie just based on his name alone. Movie studios around the town had all turned down the rights to adapt Psycho because the book was so salacious and disturbing. Hitchcock saw that as a challenge and took it on, revolutionizing the way we watch movies today upon its release.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Not Quite Thriller, Drama, or Horror, John and the Hole is Mostly Nothing at All

It’s hard to say what’s going on with John, the titular preteen who decides one day to drug his whole family and place them in an unfinished, abandoned bunker on the land near their home. And it’s as hard to know what’s going on with John—given no real depth or motivation to his character—as it is with the film that he’s in, a purposefully ambiguous genre hybrid that embraces so little of any one genre that it ends up feeling like it belongs to no genre at all. Similarly, John and the Hole does not want to adhere to any theme or thesis; it’s as if the film wants to be nothing, as if “It’s just, like, nothing. It’s just, like, not important, like, it doesn’t matter.” A completely detached exercise in bewilderment that’s enigmatic nature comes off less Lynchian and more “unfinished scriptian,” director Pascual Sisto’s feature debut aims for intrigue but settles comfortably in mediocrity.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp’s Dull Entry Into Horror is Devoid of Scares

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their […]
Books & LiteratureNewsday

'Billy Summers' review: Stephen King's hitman thriller is a hit

Like Stephen King's other books, "Billy Summers" is full of monsters. But they're not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These monsters are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves — in short, wrongdoers of every stripe. Take the title character. Billy is a hit man who has been summoned...
MoviesMovieWeb

Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer Is Pure Nicolas Cage Samurai Western Insanity

Nicolas Cage cuts a darkly heroic figure in the first trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, which pits the Oscar winner and Hollywood icon against ghosts, samurai, and ninjas in an action thriller gonzo genre mash-up that truly must be seen to be believed. Due for release in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021, by RLJE Films, fans of the Cage's particular brand of antics are clearly for an absolute treat.
MoviesDeadline

‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’ Trailer: First Look At Nicolas Cage In Surreal Crime Thriller

RLJE Films has unveiled the first trailer for Nicolas Cage starrer Prisoners of the Ghostland, which it will release in theaters, on digital and VOD September 17. The crime thriller from director Sion Sono (The Forest of Love, Tokyo Vampire Hotel) tells the story of Hero (Cage), a ruthless bank robber from the frontier city of Samurai Town, who is released from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), only to find that his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing.

Comments / 1

Community Policy