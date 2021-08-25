Schedule changes for Rumble in the Rockies

The University of Wyoming has announced schedule changes for the Cowgirls’ season-opening volleyball tournament due to COVID-19 protocols within Belmont’s program.

UW was initially set to open the season against the Bruins in the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, which is being hosted at the UniWyo Sports Complex later this week. The Cowgirls will now play four matches over the weekend, facing both Saint Mary’s and Siena twice.

Wyoming’s first match is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. against Saint Mary’s, with a showdown against Siena set for 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Cowgirls will face Siena again at 10 a.m. Saturday, before closing out the tournament against Saint Mary’s at 6:30 p.m.

UW, which is coming off an 8-6 season, was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West’s preseason poll. Senior middle blocker Jackie McBride earned preseason all-conference honors.