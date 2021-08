Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, but it sounds like she might be considering stepping back from the practice. In a recent video, Pokimane revealed that she's feeling "burnt out, unlike any other way I’ve been burnt out in the past." In the video, Pokimane revealed that she has had trouble turning down opportunities, as she worries she'll regret missing out. She went on to say that while she's happy with where she is in life "you can't do the same thing forever and I just feel like it's time for a change."