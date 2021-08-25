Central's Nathanial Talich caught up quickly as wide receiver

CHEYENNE – Nathanial Talich grew up playing quarterback, including during his freshman season at Cheyenne Central.

He has come tantalizingly close to playing quarterback during varsity games. However, entrenched starters and his own unique talents have pushed him to wide receiver. Talich has embraced the switch, if it means increasing the Indians’ chances of winning games.

“I look at it as me being in those spots is what’s best for the team,” the senior said.

Talich will continue to line up out wide when the Indians kick off their 2021 campaign by hosting Natrona County at 7 p.m. Friday.

Talich’s initial move to receiver came during his sophomore campaign, when the Indians had third-year starter Dawson Macleary behind center. Talich started the season well down a depth chart dominated by upperclassmen.

“I was probably the fifth option until (then-junior) Cade Burns got hurt. Then I was probably No. 4,” Talich said.

Talich hauled in 29 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns to help Central go 7-4 and reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2009. He was satisfied with the season because of how much he had learned and grown.

“Running routes was easy, but learning how to play the position wasn’t,” Talich said. “I had no clue what I was doing at first. No one really guarded me because we had three other really good receivers, and no one really knew I could play receiver.

“I worked hard to learn to play receiver. When we watched film on Saturdays, I paid close attention to what the older guys did, and then I tried to do those things during my (practice) reps.”

Talich hoped to move back to quarterback his junior year, but Indians coach Mike Apodaca opted to start transfer Andrew Cummins. That move put Central’s 11 best offensive players on the field at the same time, the coach said.

“We wanted to get everyone on the field that we needed on the field,” said Apodaca, who is entering his fourth season at his alma mater. “(Talich) is such a great competitor that there was probably half a day he was disappointed because he worked so hard to win that job. But, by the next day, he was ready to go.”

Talich ranked sixth in Class 4A with 49.1 receiving yards per game. He snared 38 passes for 491 yards and six scores to help Central go 7-3.

Junior Keagan Bartlett – who spent the past two seasons at Cheyenne East – will be Central’s starting quarterback this fall. Talich will continue to line up out wide and as a safety when the Indians are on defense. Talich has tallied 70 tackles (27 solo), 11 pass breakups and seven interceptions the past two seasons.

One of those interceptions came late in a 35-21 victory over Natrona to open last season. The Indians raced to a 14-0 lead and then found themselves down 21-14. They had regained a 28-21 lead with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the game when Talich stepped in front of a pass and returned it 2 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

“He came over to the sideline, and I told him plays like that was why he wasn’t playing quarterback,” Apodaca said. “He is just too valuable to us. We need him everywhere, and not just at quarterback.”

The Indians return just four starters from last season. Talich will be counted on for more than continuing the stellar play that helped him earn a first team all-state nod last fall and second team honors as a sophomore.

“We’re going to rely on his leadership as much as anything else,” Apodaca said. “He has to be the face of things now that all those other guys have graduated. He is capable of it.

“We made a line change one practice, and (Talich) was calling out what it was. He could play every position mentally and nearly all of them physically. He is that sort of kid.”