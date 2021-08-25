This Dietitian Is Challenging the Eurocentric Idea of Healthy Eating
"Healthy eating doesn't mean completely changing your diet or giving up dishes that are important to you," says Tamara Melton, R.D.N. "We've been taught that there's one Euro centric way to eat healthfully, but that's not the case. Instead, we need to understand what people from different communities are used to eating, the foods they have access to, and how their heritage comes into play. Then we can help them incorporate those things in a healthy and sustainable way."www.shape.com
