This Dietitian Is Challenging the Eurocentric Idea of Healthy Eating

Cherries are not only a summer staple, but a perfect snack to have year round. They compliment desserts, fruit bowls, and are a filling, refreshing snack all on their own. They also carry many benefits that will convince you to eat year round, and not just during the summer. The delicious fruits are known to be great sources of vitamin C, fiber, and are packed with antioxidants. Both the sour and sweet kinds of cherries are equally beneficial for you, according to Kristin Gillespie, M.S., R.D., C.N.S.C., a Virginia-based registered dietitian. If you’re looking to incorporate cherries into your summer meals, here are some benefits to look out for.