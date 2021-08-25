FDA approval may encourage some to receive, require COVID vaccine

Buy Now In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Associated Press Robert F. Bukaty

CHEYENNE – It’s unclear at this point whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval Monday of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older will encourage vaccine-hesitant Wyomingites to get the shot.

The vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been available since Dec. 11 under emergency use authorization from the FDA. It continues to be available for emergency use for children 12 through 15, as does a third dose for some immunocompromised people.

But even with the emergency use authorization, some have said they wouldn’t take the vaccine because it hadn’t been fully approved. Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said she hoped the Monday announcement would make people a little more comfortable with the idea of receiving the vaccine.

“I do know a lot of people said that that was a concern, so I’m assuming that, taking them at their word that that was the issue, we should see an uptick. Whether or not we actually will, I just don’t know,” she said.

Emmons said the rate of vaccine administration was currently “steady” at the City-County Health office.

“We’ve certainly not had a stampede today, but we have had people come in for first doses,” she said Tuesday.

After months of widespread availability, just 34.8% of Wyoming’s total population have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health. As for Laramie County residents, the number is slightly higher at 41.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said he did think the full FDA authorization would prompt some local businesses to require their employees to get the vaccine – or at least heighten discussions with their employees about the importance of getting the vaccine.

“I would hope, as well, that as folks see what COVID is doing with their friends and family and neighbors, and what it’s challenging our hospital with here in Cheyenne and Laramie County, that that would also be a driver for them to go and get a shot,” he said.

On Tuesday, 28 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Statewide, there are 165 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

For the past few months, Steenbergen said, he’s heard from employers who said they’d really like to require workers to get vaccinated, but were hesitant to do so while it was still under emergency use authorization.

Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said Monday’s announcement by the FDA was “an important step forward.”

“With increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the overwhelmingly dominant delta variant, we welcome anything that can help convince more Wyoming residents to say yes to vaccination,” Deti said, emphasizing that COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective.

State health department data on Tuesday showed an increase of 167 active coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,949.

Also on Tuesday, 26 deaths were added to those tied to COVID-19 in Wyoming, bringing the total to 835. The deaths, which occurred in July and August, included four Laramie County residents, described as three older men and an older woman.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a news release earlier this month that breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people are still possible, but the percentage is small, and “the overwhelming majority of ‘breakthrough’ cases that are identified do not involve serious illness.”

Further, an overwhelming majority of cases have been shown to be among the unvaccinated, according to a review by the state health department of more than 5,000 lab-confirmed and probable cases among Wyoming residents 16 and older between May 1 and July 28. This review showed that roughly 95% did not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the same period, of the nearly 300 persons infected by COVID-19 who were hospitalized at the time they were interviewed by public health representatives, just under 94% reported not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two weeks after one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.