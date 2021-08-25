Chambers impresses during UW’s second scrimmage

Buy Now University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers, has made noticeable improvements so far during training camp. Troy Babbitt/UW/ Troy Babbitt/UW

LARAMIE – Following the University of Wyoming football team’s first scrimmage of preseason camp, coach Craig Bohl suggested quarterback Sean Chambers had shown positive developments, but still needed to get better.

Judging by Bohl’s comments on Monday, it appears the redshirt sophomore has made the necessary improvements.

UW completed its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, with Chambers’ play behind center serving as one of the bright spots for the Pokes.

“I was really pleased with how Sean Chambers played,” Bohl said. “It was maybe his best outing that I can recall. He’s done some really good things when he’s played with his legs, but he managed, (and) he looked like a quarterback out there.

“We know he can run, but he looked like a quarterback. He was managing things well and he was on point.”

Chambers could notice a difference last Saturday as well, noting that the entire offense took a step forward during the final significant scrimmage of camp.

“Last Saturday was really good,” Chambers said. “The Saturday before that wasn’t the prettiest and the brightest for the unit, but last Saturday I think we did some really good things. We moved the ball really well, and just played the game of football really well.

“The biggest thing for me has been just becoming the commander and CEO of the whole operation, and just moving the offense forward. We were throwing the ball well, we were running the ball well, so it was a really good day.”

Chambers suffered a broken left leg on the Cowboys’ third play from scrimmage last year, marking his third consecutive season-ending injury. When healthy, however, he’s been an impact player for UW – whether it be commanding the offense or using his dual-threat abilities to exploit defenses.

Ever since his first career start, a Border War victory over Colorado State in 2018, the Pokes are 9-3 with Chambers starting. They’ve won just 36.8% of their other games in the past three years.

“It’s been awesome to see him push through another season-ending injury, and come back still leading everybody,” senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “Just to see the way he’s progressing, seeing the defenses ... I think the game is slowing down for him a little bit to where he’s able to make the right call, whether it’s a run or a pass.

“He’s been making some pretty dang good throws, too, so I’m liking that a lot.”

As promising as Chambers’ showing Saturday was, Bohl stopped short of naming a starting quarterback for the Sept. 4 season opener against Montana State. Redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who started the final five games of 2020, has received praise for his consistency during camp.

Bohl said the team plans to continue evaluating the position, but did note that Saturday’s scrimmage provided a solid understanding of where the Pokes stand with their first game coming up next weekend.

“We’ll still look at that, but they’re both getting better,” Bohl said. “There are some days when Levi does some things better, and some days that Sean does some things better. We’ll look at the whole body of work, but that’s kind of where we are at.

“This was a big scrimmage for us. We’ll still look at some things, but this was a big, big scrimmage for us. I left the field feeling good about where we are.”

Gibbs takes over as starting LB

UW has arguably one of the top linebackers in the country in Chad Muma, and another – redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs – who proved himself as a valuable contributor last fall. In light of recent developments, however, the Pokes are rather thin at the position.

Redshirt sophomore Chuck Hicks – who started five of six games last fall, but had been in a tight competition with Gibbs for the starting outside linebacker spot – announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“Thank you Wyoming,” Hicks wrote on Twitter. “Memories with this group of teammates has been nothing but great. But due to circumstances I will be entering the transfer portal. Coaches feel free to contact me.”

Bohl did not comment specifically on Hicks’ decision to transfer. However, he did speak positively of Gibbs, while hinting that the Temecula, California, product had risen to the top of the depth chart during camp.

“We feel really good about how Easton is playing, so I’m excited,” Bohl said. “We went in and evaluated everything, that’s what we do as coaches, and one guy came up on top of the depth chart ... We’re going to play the best guy.”

Gibbs ranked third on the team with 42 tackles last fall, while recording a career-high 13 stops against Boise State in his first and only start at UW. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to step into a bigger role this fall.

“There’s definitely a little bit (of pressure), but not to the point of it being anything I’m thinking about too much at night,” Gibbs said. “The defense as a whole is going to be ready to rock come week one.”

”Healthy competition”

One of the lone remaining position battles for UW comes in the third phase of the game, with freshman Ralph Fawaz and Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart both competing for the starting punter job.

Benny Boyd, the Pokes’ cornerbacks coach and co-special teams coordinator, likes what he’s seen from both.

“They’ve both done really good jobs,” Boyd said. “We’ve sent more pressure after those guys – between last spring before Clayton got here, and this fall camp – than I’ve ever been a part of. And they’ve handled it well. The good thing is it’s healthy competition. They aren’t back-biting each other or trying to sabotage one another, they’re always trying to help. And they’re both having a really good camp.

“In our last scrimmage, Ralph let one go. I don’t know how far it went, but I think that thing rolled and ended up being about 70 yards. That’s a huge weapon to have, to be able to take the field and have confidence that whoever you trot out there is going to be able to get the job done.”

Elsewhere in the special teams department, the Cowboys are sorting out their potential return specialists for 2021.

One name to keep an eye on in this regard is Xazavian Valladay. The Mountain West’s leading rusher for the past two seasons has been used primarily as an offensive weapon in the past, but Boyd isn’t ruling out the possibility of utilizing the two-time first team all-conference selection in the return game.

“We’ll see how it plays itself out,” Boyd said. “I’ll tell you what, though, he’s a pretty dynamic joker with his hands on the football. As a guy coaching the kickoff coverage unit, if I see that dude standing back there, it might change some things.

“We’ll see how it plays out come game day, but whoever we put back there is going to be a viable candidate to take it to the house.”