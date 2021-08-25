Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Single mum gobsmacked as she learns adopted kids are really brother and sister

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single mum has been left gobsmacked after discovering her adopted children are really brother and sister. Katie Page knew she wanted to do something different with her life when her marriage ended in her early 30s, but she wasn’t quite sure what that ‘something’ was, according to The Mirror.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brother And Sister#Foster Parents#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipswomenworking.com

Conjoined Twin Gives Birth To Her Own Child At the Same Hospital Where She and Her Sister were Born

Some siblings are so close, they’re practically attached at the hip. But for Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez and her twin sister Kathleen, this reality is all too real. In 2000, the sisters made national headlines when they were born with bodies physically attached from their breastbone to their pelvis, sharing a third fused leg and several internal organs between them. It took a team of nearly 30 doctors, nurses and support staff and 31-hour surgery to safely separate the two babies and put them back together.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies In Less Than A Year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, gave birth to four babies in less than a year after getting pregnant twice during lockdown. The primary school teacher gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020 and then welcomed triplets in April - just 11 months later. Jessica, who also has an eight-year-old...
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘The adoption lawyer said, ‘See you in a couple years!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’: Couple adopt daughter’s sister, ‘She is the piece we didn’t know we were missing’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband Terrell and I are proud parents of five beautiful children, but we didn’t grow our family the way most do. We are foster parents through our local foster agency. I had always dreamed about adopting a child and had became a foster parent in my early twenties. When Terrell and I married in 2016, I had let my license expire. Not long after Terrell said, ‘How about we get licensed together and adopt from foster care?’ We began the process, and in 2019, we adopted two of our foster children, Hallie and Jayden. I remember at their adoption the lawyer told us, ‘See you in a couple years when you guys adopt another!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’ I also had two kids from my previous marriage and four kids felt right. Two boys and two girls. Our family was complete. Or so we thought!
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Upworthy

Firefighters make a kiddie pool for children after seeing Mom fill her kids’ pool using a pot

Firefighters often go above and beyond the call of duty and this time it was a mother from North Carolina who was thankful. It was a hot day and the woman wanted to make her kids' day by filling up their kiddie pool so they could have a splash in it and beat away the heat and boredom. It was also her young son's birthday so she wanted him to have a good day and what better way than to spend it splashing in the water. She placed the kiddie pool outside in the yard, started to fill it. She didn't have a hose, which meant she had to use a pot and it was going to take time as the kiddie pool needs quite a lot of water. Her kids waited around, waiting to jump into the pool. She would have to take multiple trips indoors and back out onto the yard, to fill the pot.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘This is a FINAL decision. Once I sign off, you cannot change your mind.’: Single mom adopts siblings out of foster care, ‘Mama’ is my most cherished role in life’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I have always followed every dream I had – mission trips, college degree, lots of traveling, ministry school, home ownership, multiple career choices. So when I worked towards the goal of becoming a foster parent, my mindset was always, I’m able to give children a temporary, safe, loving environment so that’s what I’ll do.’ I always thought adoption would present itself once I was married and intentionally wanted to start a family with my husband. (People do ask me if I can have my own kids or if that’s why I adopted. But again, I never intentionally set out to adopt. I only had it in my heart to foster).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Who Was Told She Would Never Have Children Now Has Ten

This woman was told she would never have children but is now a mum of ten with four biological babies and six adopted children. Alicia Dougherty, 40, and husband, Joshua, 42, had been trying for a baby for nine years after they married in 2002 and experienced 11 miscarriages, due to Alicia’s stage four endometriosis.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?

Comments / 3

Community Policy