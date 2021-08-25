Cancel
Stray Kids's comeback title song 'Thunderous' tops iTunes song charts in 52 countries after release

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStray Kids's comeback title song "Thunderous" has certainly made a loud entrance on iTunes charts!. Shortly after the release of Stray Kids's 2nd full album 'NOEASY' back on August 23 at 6 PM KST, the group's title track "Thunderous" rose to the top of iTunes top song charts in a total of 52 different countries across the globe, including Australia, Germany, Singapore, etc. The song has also reached #1 on the 'Worldwide iTunes Song Chart' as of August 23.

