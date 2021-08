Blake Lively began to surprise with her incredible taste in clothing in the years she played Serena in the acclaimed series Gossip Girl and, for which, of course, he achieved the highest fame. Thanks to this show The CW, the actress from Los Angeles, began to make an important path in Hollywood, which today is well established. But, of course, he not only stands out for his talent on screen, it must be said that his style between glamorous, sophisticated and, at other times, more informal has always captivated the cameras.