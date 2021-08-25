Cancel
Restaurants

Will the Family Behind Jamavar Bring Bibendum’s Claude Bosi Back to Mayfair This Year?

By James Hansen
Eater
Cover picture for the articleMayfair’s riches continue to know no bounds, as the gilded area fills up on new restaurant openings. Not content with the opening of Mei Mei Meifair, Samyukta and Dinesh Nair —founders of formerly Michelin-starred Jamavar on Berkeley Square — will reportedly open two more restaurants on their favoured stomping ground. Sources have told Eater that the restaurateur family of Leela group renown plans to bring chef Claude Bosi back to the area that made his name by opening a restaurant on South Audley Street, and also oversee a new pan-Asian high-ender at 1 Grosvenor Square, the former American Embassy that is now a luxury apartment complex.

