A full emergency room. Transferring intensive care patients to other parts of the hospital to free up space. Staff working 24-hour shifts, or longer. This is the scene Dr. Lydia Laboccetta sees every day when she arrives at work. As a urologist at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, she said the pandemic hasn’t changed her day-to-day job much, but it does impact her ability to perform what is considered an ‘elective’ procedure. She has also seen the effect it’s had on her coworkers and friends, as well as the whole community.