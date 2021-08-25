Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Finding 'DONDA': A Timeline of the Elusive Kanye West Album

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West‘s highly-anticipated record DONDA is over a year late. The studio album, which supposedly serves as the followup to 2019’s JESUS IS KING, was initially announced as early as May 2020 with a July 2020 release date. During the second half of 2020, the record suffered a possible name change, a delay and a fear of the project being shelved indefinitely, but a few months into the new year, it seemed like fans might actually be getting closer to hearing the finished product.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Michèle Lamy
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Donda West
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G O O D Music#Yandhi#Hypebeast#New Kanye Music Video#Blood#Twitter#Donda Album#Sun Moon#The Sun Moon#Donda Albm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amidst Divorce, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Started Spending Personal Time Together Again

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kim Kardashian Sparks More Rumors by Attending Kanye West's Listening Event for Second Time

Since Kanye West did not release his album Donda after his listening party in July, the rapper is hosting another event two weeks later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ahead of the second release date, Friday. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian West and their children attended the first event, and they are back in Atlanta for the second listening party on Thursday. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Kanye West Soars Toward the Heavens - Literally - During Second 'Donda' Album-Listening Event

If one thing has been confirmed and reconfirmed in the past month’s drama around Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it’s that punctuality is not his strong suit. The album — a tribute to West’s beloved mother, who died suddenly in 2007 — was first announced in July of 2020, then revived last month before a listening event was held on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and was scheduled to be followed by the album’s release later that night. As he has done several times in the past, West pulled back the album release, essentially set up shop in the stadium, and then scheduled another listening event there for Thursday night, again to be follow by the album. At the time of this article’s publication, the album still has not been released, but West did premier a dramatically overhauled version of the album on Thursday night, with a new feature from the Weeknd — among many other guest appearances.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Wears a Full-Body Balenciaga Outfit to Kanye's Second Donda Party

Kim Kardashian stepped out a mysterious look to support her estranged husband Kanye West. The star and all four of her children attended West's second listening party for his 10th studio album Donda Thursday, which took place once again at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which included a long-sleeved top, tight pants, over-the-knee boots, and a full face mask. The star also wore black stilletos, with her hair in a long braid.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is 'Still in Love' With Him

Months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage, Kanye West said she is "still in love"with him. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where revealed his newest song, Lord I Need You, which seems to reference the former couple's ongoing divorce.
MusicGreenwichTime

Kanye West to Hold Third 'Donda' Album-Listening Event Next Week

If this third installment follows the structure of the first two, the album will have been dramatically overhauled in the days since the last public listening session, the event will be livestreamed on Apple Music, and the album will remain unreleased. While West has recorded and teased or even announced release dates for multiple unreleased albums over the years, “Donda” has had the most public gestation of them all — and of any album by a major artist in history. Some have speculated that he is setting up a release-date battle with Drake — who has said he’s finally finished his long-awaited “Certified Lover Boy” album — similar to his release-date face-off with 50 Cent in 2007.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Kanye West Allegedly Posts Drake’s Toronto Home Address

The war of “who is going to drop the album first” continues with Kanye adding fuel to the fire as he allegedly posted Drake’s Toronto home address. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a Google Maps screenshot of what appears to allegedly be the home of the Canadian rapper.
CelebritiesKXLY

Kim Kardashian West supports Kanye West at latest listening party

Kim Kardashian West supported Kanye West at his latest listening party on Thursday (05.08.21) night. The 44-year-old rapper held another fan event for his upcoming album ‘Donda’ at Atlanta’s Mercesdes-Benz Stadium – where he has been living while finishing off the record – and once again his estranged wife and their four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, were in attendance for the bash.
CelebritiesWKYC

Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' While Driving

Kim Kardashian has an interesting choice of driving tunes. The reality star and cosmetics mogul isn't letting her divorce from Kanye West keep her from enjoying his perpetually forthcoming album, Donda. While fans have only gotten a chance to hear West's album twice, during grand listening events that were also...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
E! News

How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finally Got on the "Same Page" After Divorce

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Finally on the "Same Page" Like all great divorce stories, this one starts over lunch in Malibu. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of the perfect co-parents on Friday, Aug. 20, when they enjoyed a solo meal by the beach. Their one-on-one get-together came just six months after she filed to divorce her husband of six years.
Celebritiesdemotix.com

Kanye West And Jay-Z Friendship, Feuds, And All in Between

The fans of rap music pray for the two men to reconcile, and create some amazing music like in old days. Yes, they were good friends, and they weren’t, and today we’re not sure where they stand. This is why we’ll try to take a more in-depth look into their relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy