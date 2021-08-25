Finding 'DONDA': A Timeline of the Elusive Kanye West Album
Kanye West‘s highly-anticipated record DONDA is over a year late. The studio album, which supposedly serves as the followup to 2019’s JESUS IS KING, was initially announced as early as May 2020 with a July 2020 release date. During the second half of 2020, the record suffered a possible name change, a delay and a fear of the project being shelved indefinitely, but a few months into the new year, it seemed like fans might actually be getting closer to hearing the finished product.hypebeast.com
