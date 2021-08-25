Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the US. With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Court Orders#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#The 5th Circuit#Daca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Congress & CourtsKGO

California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's top court rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty, ruling Thursday in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment. Jurors already must unanimously agree to impose a death sentence,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

SCOTUS Strikes Down CDC Eviction Moratorium

Update to CDC Announces New Eviction Moratorium, Likely To Face Challenge Before The Radicalized Republican Supreme Court. There is a legal axiom that “the wheels of justice turn slowly.” This is not always the case. Favored groups, in this case property owners and big corporations that manage apartments and other multi-family housing units, can get favored treatment in our courts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
Congress & Courtsamericasvoice.org

“The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained”

Washington, DC – In a must-read explainer in Vox, Ian Millhiser describes in detail why, based on precedent, the decision not to uphold a stay in the Remain in Mexico case (Biden v. Texas) defies logic and upends the balance of power between elected branches and the judiciary. Millhiser goes on to say that one of the most fundamental principles of decisions involving foreign policy is that judges should be “extraordinarily reluctant to mess around with foreign affairs.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic eviction moratorium with no hearings, over liberal dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority late Thursday allowed eviction proceedings to resume for as many as 3.5 million people, blocking a Biden administration ban on evictions in areas hard-hit by COVID-19. The court majority, in an unsigned option, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority in issuing the temporary moratorium, and "if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
U.S. PoliticsClick2Houston.com

U.S. Supreme Court says Biden administration must comply with ruling to restart “remain in Mexico” program for asylum-seekers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Biden administration must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate President Donald Trump’s policy that required many asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided.
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy