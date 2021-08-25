Megan Thee Stallion Set To Release Remix of BTS ‘Butter’ After Getting a Green Light From US Court

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Megan Thee Stallion is still on her natural hair journey but needs a little help from fans to make it to her next hairstyle! The rapper has been rocking faux locs for a while now and on Sunday (August 22), she let fans know that she’s ready for something new. The only problem is, she doesn’t know how to remove the faux locs from her hair, taking to Instagram to ask fans for help and tips with uninstalling the trendy hairstyle.