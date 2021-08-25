Megan Thee Stallion Set To Release Remix of BTS ‘Butter’ After Getting a Green Light From US Court
A Texas court has given American rapper Megan Thee Stallion the green light to release the remix of the BTS chart-topping number ‘Butter’ that features her. On Wednesday, the rapper posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: “LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27.” She tagged the Korean boy band’s Instagram page alongside her post. BTS’ ‘Butter’ Release Crushes YouTube Premiere Record Once Again With an Estimated 3.89 Million Concurrent Viewers! ARMY is Elated (Watch Official Video).newsbrig.com
